Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Apologizes After a Fan Criticizes Her Gameday Outfit for Jaguars-Titans Game

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, once again showed off her fashion game for the Jaguars’ game against the Titans, but this time, her outfit didn’t land the way she expected.

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Lenee posted a GRWM video on TikTok wearing a customized black sweatsuit with a tube top underneath the jacket featuring Hunter’s initials. However, her choice of footwear didn’t sit well with some fans, as she paired the outfit with leopard-print boots. One fan made their disagreement clear.

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The fan commented, “Not the boots,” to which Lenee later replied, “I did the boots sorry friend” with a crying emoji. The fan’s suggestion may not have reached her in time.

Lenee had another option in mind, too.

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“I just feel like because it’s like different and it brings out more like jags, but I also have plain black Uggs I can wear,” Leanna Lenee said in her TikTok video. “Let me put the other one on, and then I’ll come back. This is how it looks. What do we think? I like it. I think I’m gonna wear it, but if y’all say no before I leave, then I’ll change to just black Uggs.”

She even matched her son with her outfit. He wore black sweats.

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However, this isn’t the first time fans have noticed Leanna’s fashion choices. She has been turning heads with her game-day outfits throughout the season.

For the Jaguars vs. Patriots game, Leanna Lenee wore a fitted dusty-blue dress decorated with Jaguars patches. The dress also featured the number 30 on the front and the name “HUNTER” across the back. She completed her look with white cowboy boots, jaguar-themed jewelry, and a silver Rolex watch. Her son also matched her outfit in a grey Jaguars-themed set.

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During her trip to London for the Texans game, Leanna Lenee wore a brown-and-white striped mini-romper dress. It featured short puff sleeves and brown buttons down the front. She completed the look with brown knee-high boots and simple jewelry.

In another TikTok post, Leanna shared a video of herself getting ready for the Browns game. Fans were excited to see her wearing a custom halter-neck top featuring Travis Hunter’s No. 12 jersey number. The outfit gave a nod to her husband’s Jaguars jersey while showing her support for him.

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So, Leanna’s outfits have remained a topic of discussion this season as she continues to support her husband.

But some created issues too, as before the Jaguars’ game against the Colts on November 1, Leanna Lenee showed off a stylish game-day outfit. She wore a customized Jaguars jersey with an off-the-shoulder design, paired with loose, leather-style pants and black heels. She added a belly chain with Travis Hunter’s name, along with rings and a black handbag to complete her look.

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But after the game, she expressed her uneasiness when Lenee mentioned how her outfit “hurt like heck.”

Even though her latest outfit didn’t sit well with some fans, she turned out to be a lucky charm for the Jaguars, as they defeated the Titans 40-23.

Travis Hunter also had a solid performance, recording one rushing attempt for three yards against the Tennessee Titans. He averaged 3.0 yards per carry, with his longest run also going for three yards. He did not score a rushing touchdown.

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With this win, the Jaguars improved to 7-2 and are now set to face the Giants next week. Let’s wait and see whether Leanna Lenee can take her game-day fashion up another notch before then.