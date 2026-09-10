Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Face Major Pushback From Neighbors Over $5M Property Decision

The young boy who came from Cleveland Heights has found his way home. Well, sort of.

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A year ago, we saw reports of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift looking for homes in Northeast Ohio. Travis always wanted to show Taylor the place where he grew up. And while we didn’t hear about it in the months that followed, the couple made a statement purchase just weeks after their wedding.

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Even with $5.35 million paid for a Tudor-style mansion, Kelce and Swift had paid over a million under the asking price. And the people of Bratenahl had two of the most popular Americans coming to their neighborhood. It’s a win-win, right?

Well, that’s where the couple has run into a hiccup. According to Deuxmoi, Swift and Kelce’s plans with the property have soured their relationship with some neighbors.

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“A source tells Deuxmoi the couple is allegedly putting up a fence around the property and some neighbors aren’t exactly thrilled, claiming it could interfere with their lake views,” the publication wrote on Instagram. “We’re told there was even a meeting with neighbors over the plans, which allegedly originally included fencing all the way down toward the beach. According to the source, that portion of the plan has since been scrapped.”

If the couple has bought a 21,000-square-foot mansion dubbed The Moyenage, why would they need to build a fence all the way to the shore? Well, it’s not just to keep their Samoyed Wendy inside.

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Like we said before, Kelce and Swift are two of the most popular people in America. One is a multiple-time Super Bowl winner and a local hero, while the other is a singer with millions of fans globally. That’s why the couple has always been in the spotlight.

With the new house and a longer fence, the idea is to upgrade security and keep the paparazzi out. In the days following the purchase, fans flocked to the house, taking images outside the driveway as well.

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More importantly, it might be a safety precaution. Last year, Swift was stalked by Brian Jason Wagner. Since then, the couple has increased their spending on security, even keeping a low profile when coming to watch Kelce play. That might be exactly why Kelce applied for a permit to extend the fence to the waterline.

In any case, the permit has been denied, and its effects on neighborhood tensions aren’t clear yet. However, while some aren’t happy with the couple’s plans, their arrival has been received positively.

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The New York Times reported that resident Sharon Klonowski even raised a toast during a canasta game with friends after hearing about the couple’s purchase. Klonowski, who helps organize an annual fundraiser that opens a local lakefront home to visitors, said she hopes Kelce and Swift might eventually do something similar, as Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have done.

“I don’t want to jinx it,” Klonowski said. “But I bet Taylor and Travis would do it in a heartbeat.”

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Bratenahl is well accustomed to famous residents. Beyond the Haslams, former Cleveland Cavaliers players Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have both owned property in the village, and NBA superstar LeBron James lived in the broader area during his time with the Cavaliers. Bratenahl Mayor John Licastro addressed the couple’s arrival directly in a statement to Fox8, framing it as a test of the community’s usual approach to famous new neighbors.

“We take pride in being a welcoming community, where people can feel connected to their neighbors and also comfortable enjoying their private lives,” Licastro said. “Part of being a good neighbor is offering a warm welcome, and also giving people the privacy and space to simply be at home, no matter who lives next door.”

For Kelce, the location is personal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up in nearby Cleveland Heights alongside his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and has talked openly about wanting to share that part of his life with Swift.

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“Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.

The neighborhood isn’t too far away from Cleveland Heights, where Kelce grew up. We could see the couple spend the offseason here.

After all, it’s a 21,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, an upscale village on Lake Erie just outside downtown Cleveland. The historic property sits on 3.5 acres and includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater, wine cellar, fitness center, sauna, and a separate two-bedroom guest cottage that once served as the estate’s gatehouse.Its ballroom, which doubled as a Prohibition-era speakeasy, has since been converted into a game room.

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The reaction in Bratenahl has mostly been positive so far. The fence plans are the one thing that has raised some questions around the property. With work still underway, it remains to be seen how the plans will sit with the neighbors.