Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reportedly Take Step to Keep Neighbors Away From $5.35M Mansion

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s $5.35 million mansion in Ohio may offer them plenty of space and privacy, but their fame can still make staying out of the spotlight difficult. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought the sprawling 21,000-square-foot Tudor-style lakefront home in Bratenahl, an upscale village on Lake Erie, shortly before his wedding to Swift in July at Madison Square Garden.

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The location also keeps Kelce close to Cleveland Heights, his hometown, and allows him to share a part of his roots with Swift. But with one of the world’s most talked-about couples living there, even their neighbors have noticed the extra measures being taken to keep people from getting too close.

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“A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” a fellow neighbor shared with Page Six.

It’s clear that when two such famous stars are moving in close, many residents are bound to take a peek, but the couple has installed warning alarms throughout the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom property to ensure their privacy.

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According to Patricia Knight Gary of Howard Hanna Realty, the village “does have a small police force” that patrols and monitors it regularly, with 24-hour security available down the street. But Gary also thinks that with the coming of both celebrities, the “discussion in terms of increasing” the security might circulate in the coming days.

Though it may seem a little uncomfortable to some neighbors, both Kelce and Swift have plenty of reasons to be cautious, given their histories of burglary and trespassing at their individual homes.

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Earlier in 2023, Kelce moved to a private mansion in Leawood, wanting to stay away from the crowd and attention, but it would turn out to be a rather bad decision, with a burglary happening on October 7, 2024, causing $1,000 in damages while fleeing with $20,000 in cash.

Kelce is not alone. Swift was stalked from July 2024 to May 2025 by Brian Jason Wagner, who reportedly visited her Los Angeles home multiple times. A restraining order was later issued against him after Swift became worried about her family and her own safety.

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Even their new mansion has drawn public attention, as some teenage girls were seen taking photos of the property on September 3. Though they posed no threat, it further justifies their security measures to keep fans from crowding the property.

The village has hosted celebrities before, including Salisbury steak creator James Salisbury, actor Jim Bacus, and former Cardinals owner Helene Hathaway Robison Britton. Swift being a worldwide superstar, and Kelce being a local superstar, makes it different than previous celebrity arrivals.

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That is what Gary is concerned about as well: “waiting to see what impact this will have in terms of the additional traffic” and people buzzing into the village, considering that it isn’t their full-time home; Clevelanders would want to pass by their house to catch a glimpse of them.

Although the alarming scenario is a way to deter trespassers, it isn’t the only measure the two have chosen.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s plan to put fencing halted by the Mayor

Perhaps what has made Kelce and Swift the talk of the town isn’t just the fact of them being them, but the constant measures and steps they are enforcing on the neighbors, which may have made the neighbors a little frustrated, so much so that the Bratenahl Mayor Keith Benjamin had to be involved.

But what made the neighbors so annoyed?

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The fact that the couple earlier planned to put fencing around their property, which would stretch as far as reaching the beach, but the neighbors weren’t happy with it, as this would’ve reportedly blocked their views of the lake. After neighbors objected, the couple withdrew the fencing plan, and the permit was rejected.

“We’re used to this in Bratenahl,” Benjamin told The New York Times. “Being a welcoming community includes giving people the space to be at home, whether they’re an average resident or the most famous person in the world.”

Gary said she was previously unaware of any “additional fencing for the village” being installed, but didn’t deny the claims about the warning alarms. Kelce and Swift are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world right now, and given their history of unwanted guests, they seem more vigilant about their surroundings.