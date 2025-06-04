Travis Kelce Confirms Major Victory for Taylor Swift After Announcing Shaquille O’Neal Surprise With Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift lit up New York City this weekend. She celebrated a moment that meant everything, as the singer finally owned all of her music. After buying the masters for her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, the energy was pure joy. Hence, keeping that zest alive, she spent Friday night with Jack Antonoff, then grabbed dinner with Selena Gomez at Monkey Bar on Saturday. But her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wasn’t by her side. Still, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t there in his own way. The Kansas City Chiefs star might’ve been miles away, but he’s been showing up for the pop star in every way that counts, just like this week.

Travis Kelce never fails to celebrate his singer girlfriend Taylor Swift’s milestones. Interestingly, hours after cherishing Swift’s buy, back-to-back master’s ownership honors, Chiefs TE appeared dancing with joy while enjoying one of her biggest hits. The 10-time Pro Bowler was seen singing and dancing with his brother Jason Kelce. And they weren’t alone, as one of their biggest guests, Shaquille O’Neal, joined in too, during a new episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

In Tuesday’s episode, the NBA legend played Taylor Swift’s super hit song from her Red era hit “I Knew You Were Trouble” via his phone’s loudspeaker. It was really a wholesome moment as all three players enjoyed jamming out to Swift’s hit song of 2012. Taking to the official joint IG handle of the New Heights show with retired NFL center Jason Kelce, they dropped the latest teaser of their Wednesday episode of the podcast. “We knew @shaq could jam, but not like that 😅TOMORROW. THE SHAQ EPISODE,” they mentioned in their post caption.

In the latest clip, the Kelce brothers were seen banging their heads rhythmically with the music while cheering out the song with wide smiles. On the other side, the NBA legend, Shaq, immediately joined them in style, with a loud shout-out for Swift. “That’s my favorite song in the world, brother. I love it. You didn’t know it,” NBA star chimed in proudly. And guess what? It immediately drew admiration from Kelce’s brothers. “I was about to say the same thing,” ex-Eagles center Jason remarked.

At this moment, Travis, who has been dating the Grammy-winning singer since October 2023, could not resist expressing his love for Swift. “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too. Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you, big dog,” NFL TE said. It indeed showcased his adoration for his popular singer girlfriend.

Not only this, in a particular moment during Swift’s lyrics, “You found me / You found me,” her beau, Travis Kelce, even wildly lifted his hands in the air. It indeed demonstrated how deeply he is involved in Swift’s music, and perhaps, in her love, too! After all, Swift earlier posted her new achievement on her IG account, stating, “I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now.”

It’s obvious for her to be happy, as it’s been a long time coming after years of struggle. According to NBC, Swift’s initial record company, Big Machine, was the first to sell those records. Later, Shamrock Capital sold them again. Now, Travis Kelce’s shout-out with his brother Jason and the NBA star really inspired her fans to listen to their favorites all over again. And it all came after Travis Kelce introduced NBA Hall of Famer O’Neal’s thrilling surprise with his brother in his latest episode.

Travis Kelce shares an interesting Shaquille O’Neal surprise!

After hosting big names like NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and actor Adam Sandler in recent episodes, the Kelce brothers were over the moon. They announced that they are featuring a 15-time NBA All-Star in their latest podcast. On Tuesday night, the Kelce brothers proudly spilled the beans over their biggest guest, who we all know by now – the four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. But that’s not just the surprise for the fans!

No doubt, the way the Kelce brothers gave the intro of their highly anticipated guest was really awesome. But what’s interesting here is: it also led O’Neal to reveal his new nickname.

Yes! Following his usual lengthy introduction of the guest, wherein former NFL player listed all of O’Neal’s accomplishments, including his three NBA Finals MVP awards and Hall of Fame honor, Jason Kelce also included some of O’Neal’s well-known nicknames.

“Our guest today is 7-foot-1 center from Louisiana State University. He’s a 15-time NBA All-Star. Four-time NBA Champion. Three-time Finals MVP. A league MVP. Olympic gold medalist and an NBA Hall of Famer. You know him as the Big Shamrock, the Big Aristotle, the Superman, Shaqtus, The Diesel — we got him! Simply Shaq,” Jason introduced him, as the brothers cheered in the background. But……

Soon after Kelce’s introduction, O’Neal even introduced his new nickname. “AKA the Black Kelce brother,” the NBA star disclosed. And, after knowing his nickname, both Jason and Travis Kelce burst out laughing. No doubt, it’s a hilarious yet lovely nickname, don’t you think?