Travis Kelce Could Secure Record-Breaking $40M Broadcasting Deal With FOX & Amazon As Clear Favorites

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding ceremony attracted quite a bit of attention. But now, the wedding guest list has given rise to an even more interesting speculation. And that might decide the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s next career move.

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Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner reported that “practically everyone” from the NFL on FOX team and Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football Crew were there. Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, Greg Olsen, Charissa Thompson, Michael Strahan, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and the rules analyst Dean Blandino made up the FOX contingent. Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, and Andrew Whitworth represented Thursday Night Football. According to Lerman, such an attendance could imply that Kelce is eyeing a career in football media after his imminent retirement.

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“Frankly, Travis would get whichever gig he wants, at any network with an available spot,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote, tacking on to the above idea. “The only question is the price. And the over-under for the combined gigs would be, in our view, $40 million per year, easily.”

Travis Kelce is going to bring a huge market to whichever network is interested in him. The Chiefs’ tight end is one of the biggest celebrities in the NFL and has built a huge following online. The New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason, has 3.17 million subscribers on YouTube, 3.6 million followers on Instagram, and more than 557,600 followers on X.

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The brothers also signed a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery audio network for the exclusive multimedia rights of the podcast in 2024. With that corporate footing already in place, things could work really well for New Heights’ future.

According to a statement sourced by PEOPLE, Kelce has “been in discussions with every major streaming service, including Netflix, and every major network for the past several years.” And, the TE has also expressed his desire to be part of a broadcasting crew someday.

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“I wanna see what calling a game feels like,” Kelce said in an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I’ve always impersonated guys that call the games and stuff like that growing up. I don’t know, I thought it would always be fun to just jump in there.”

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Travis Kelce might replace Kirk Herbstreit?

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand seemed to put Kelce as a wild card candidate to replace Kirk Herbstreit on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. The latter’s contract is ending after the 2026 season. And Al Michaels is nearing the end of his run as an 81-year-old. Things are lining up for Kelce to realize his dream of being in the broadcast booth.

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Herbstreit was not seen at the wedding.

Florio also wrote that Kelce could do both FOX and Prime Video stints together, and it would be “much easier than Herbstreit’s current triple duty of ESPN College GameDay … and Thursday Night Football.”

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Well, the exact structure of Kelce’s post-retirement plans is still a mystery. But when he finally decides to hang up his cleats, a multi-million-dollar broadcasting deal would be likely waiting for him.