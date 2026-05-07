Travis Kelce Criticizes Chiefs First-Round Pick’s Playstyle That Could Lead to NFL Punishment

The Kansas City Chiefs worked on strengthening their defensive unit through the 2026 NFL Draft. One of their most intriguing first-round draft selections was the Clemson defensive tackle, Peter Woods. While Steve Spagnuolo is already working on getting Woods familiar with the Chiefs’ defensive schemes, Jason and Travis Kelce have already found something that the first-round pick would need to be careful about.

“You gotta watch that left arm, though. That left arm gets a little high right here… That’s the head and neck area, Peter,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “We got to stay away from the head and neck area… We gotta work that technique better.”

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According to Article 11: Roughing the Passer of the NFL rulebook, hitting the passer forcibly in the head or neck area using hands, arms, helmet, facemask, or any other body part, can lead to a personal foul. Penalty for roughing the passer can be a loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down. It might even lead to a disqualification if the action seems flagrant. Repeat offenses can also lead to hefty fines.

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And for defensive linemen specifically, hand placement has become a massive coaching point. The NFL now closely watches forcible contact near the neck and helmet area, even when the defender appears to be attempting a strip or pass-rush move. Officials often make split-second judgments based on arm angle, leverage, and point of contact rather than intent.

Additionally, Jason Kelce also pointed out a flaw, claiming that Woods was telegraphing his moves a little bit. However, when looking at Woods tackling the bags in his No. 99 jersey, the former Eagles center and his brother, Travis were impressed

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“I’m not gonna lie, I like the way this looks,” Jason Kelce admitted. “The little burst? Oh, my God. He gets fully extended just to hit a bag.” And the Chiefs’ tight end added, “Feet look good to be that big, too, man. I like it. Nice and quick.”

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This strength is reflected in Woods’ performance at Clemson University in 2025. He recorded 40 tackles, two sacks, and two pass breakups. And as a 315-pound tackle, the Chiefs can use him pretty well in the defensive lineup. But he has also shown his versatility in the past, scoring two rushing touchdowns on offense last season.

Travis Kelce reveals his honest opinion on the Chiefs’ defensive coach

In a previous episode of the New Heights Podcast with his brother, Kelce said, “In Spags [Steve Spagnuolo], we trust, baby.” He’s unbelievable. I know Dave Merritt, our DBs [defensive backs] coach, [is] unbelievable at getting the guys going over there and understanding the system.”

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“He’s been with Spag since he was in New York. So they’re quite the duo, and we still have some guys in that room that can play some ball now. I know they’re going to have to step up and become more of an every-down corner, but I’m excited to see it happen, man.”

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Brett Veach and the front office have done a great job in bringing in top defensive prospects to improve the defense. Additionally, they also added protection for Patrick Mahomes, who is returning from a serious injury.

While Woods might need to work on some elements of his defense, the Chiefs have veterans and one of the best defensive minds in Spagnulo, who will help him out throughout the OTAs and training camp. It may even take some time for him to get adapted to the league, but when he does, Woods could be someone who will anchor the Chiefs’ defense for years.