Travis Kelce Draws Chiefs Teammates’ Criticism in Private Group Chats Over Wedding Snub

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding ceremony had fans talking, it apparently also had some NFL players talking. Days after the event, the couple attracted criticism over a particular player not receiving an invite to the ceremony. What was surprising was that the criticism came from none other than Kelce’s own Kansas City Chiefs teammates. An anonymous Chiefs player told the Daily Mail that the couple didn’t invite Harrison Butker, causing a stir in the Chiefs’ group chats.

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“It’s really their wedding and I understand why they wouldn’t have invited [Butker]. But there’s some difference of opinion [between players]. Lots of texts are going around the team and some people who are close to Harrison feel like he was snubbed. The general idea was that there was a blanket invite for the team, but [every other player] received something individually. If Harrison had really wanted to come, he probably could have. But they’re not close, so… he wasn’t going to go, even if he had been invited.”

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That lingering divide further ignited some gossip among the teammates as the Chiefs got ready for the new season. The training camp starts in about three weeks’ time, and as per the player, the wedding guest list will apparently be a hot topic in the locker room. It remains to be seen if this controversy will affect the locker room dynamics between the players in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the Butker situation caused a significant stir in the team’s private chats. Teammates have allegedly expressed their disapproval of Butker’s exclusion, believing he had been snubbed. Butker and Kelce have been on the Kansas roster for almost nine years, and have even won three Super Bowl championships together. So an invite would have been expected.

The Chiefs’ sprawling roster meant not every player was in every group chat, as the anonymous Chiefs player noted. He further stated that the controversial decision to not invite Butker found its way to multiple group chats. While these groups are for RSVP’s, gifting options, and such, the anonymous source also noted that he is in a specific group that includes Butker. The news of the kicker not being invited was shared on the group, to the surprise of many members of the chat. Butker, however, reportedly did not comment on the group.

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To add fuel to the fire, former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton went on their podcast, Bussin’ With the Boys, to present their thoughts. Both players, who consider themselves close friends of Kelce, expressed disbelief at not being a part of the 1000+ people at the venue. Compton even said he was “kinda flabbergasted” to not receive an invite.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

However, not everyone in the locker room believes Butker was wrongfully excluded. Daily Mail talked with another anonymous Chiefs player who questioned the popular belief that Kelce and Swift should have invited everyone from the Chiefs, including Butker.

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“A few people think [Kelce and Swift] should’ve invited [Butker] explicitly but, really, why? He came at [Swift, who has prioritized an extremely successful career] first, it kind of was shade in the speech. And since when are you required to invite everyone to a wedding? They act like coworkers, not friends. They’re chill with each other at work, but they’re never going to hang out as friends”

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Since Butker and Kelce are not close beyond the field, his exclusion might not come as a surprise. The anonymous source claimed that the only reason why this particular wedding became the highlight is because of the hype around it.

The rift between Butker and Kelce stems from the placekicker’s controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in 2024. Butker criticized working women and suggested that they should prioritize being homemakers. On top of that, he addressed Pride Month as a “deadly sin”. Of course, that didn’t sit well with either Swift or Kelce. Even Jason Kelce disagreed with what Butker said in his speech.

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But the newlywed couple faces other troubles as well. Soon after their wedding, a boatload of speculation began to rise around the event.

Rumors around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding put to rest

Beyond the locker room drama, rumors have swirled around the unglamorous side of the wedding. Following the event at Madison Square Garden, another anonymous guest told The Daily Mail that the ceremony was “chaotic” and “tacky”. The source claimed that the couple hit champagne problems early on in the event. And with A-tier stars waiting for their food in buffet lines, things allegedly got even more chaotic.

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To make things worse, the source also alleged that there was limited seating for the large number of guests invited.

“There were only about 150 official seats which meant that about 800 people had to stand throughout the ceremony. People were trying to reserve seats by throwing their jackets over them, but they got booted out of those seats by staff because those were reserved for the closest people.”

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Thankfully, Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, took it upon herself to debunk the rumors. After coming across Zack Peters’ Instagram video where he talked about the Daily Mail report, Hunt shared her narrative on X. She claimed that it was a “false narrative.” She even spoke of the vows as a beautiful part of the ceremony. Hunt also confirmed that the ceremony didn’t face any champagne problems or seating issues.

“That is hearsay – not truth.”

While Tavia Hunt effectively silenced the rumors, the locker room chatter surrounding Butker’s missing invitation seems harder to contain. As the Chiefs prepare to reunite for training camp, it remains to be seen whether the wedding snubs will cause any real friction.