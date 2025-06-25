Travis Kelce Finally Admits Fault for Ruining Patrick Mahomes’ Iconic Moment During Chiefs vs. Lions

Last season, the Chiefs were going to become the first team in NFL history to take the Lombardi home for three straight Super Bowls. Alas! That dream was shattered with a sharp blow of 22-40. But Kansas City went into the 2024 preseason with a quarterback who was eager to become creative. No, not like 40-yard bombs off one foot or no-look lasers. We are talking about behind-the-back passes. Yes, when Patrick Mahomes was hooping on the football field, but it all started when Travis Kelce couldn’t run a simple flat route.

In case you missed it, Mahomes pulled off the most absurd pass Arrowhead had ever witnessed, back in a preseason game against the Lions. It was 3rd-and-3. Mahomes rolled right. The plan was for Kelce to run an escape route. He didn’t. Mahomes lost his cool. Behind-the-back pass. Eight-yard gain. First down. Stadium goes feral. After the game, Mahomes admitted: “I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis…I don’t know if you could hear me on the broadcast, I’m yelling at him. So, out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it’s gonna be a highlight.”

So now on the New Heights Podcast, Travis Kelce discussed the same game with Trey Smith. He asked the Chiefs guard, “Yeah, let’s talk some Patty Mahomes, man. What is it like blocking for old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II?” Trey was straightforward with his response. “Man, it was a tough transition out of college, boy. Like I wasn’t used to someone extending plays like that… like I struggle so much on just sustaining the block, man. [But] It’s like little stuff he does in practice.”

But then he almost reminded Travis about a play where Kelce f—d up. “How [did] he throw in preseason, remember…where he did it around the back behind you. Like that’s the greatness where it’s like who the hell is going to be able to do this other than him.” So he was talking about those weekday voodoo flicks in shorts and helmets. Stuff like throwing it around his back or through a keyhole or blindfolded, probably.

Knowing exactly what play Trey was talking about, Kelce laughed. But to his credit, he also admitted his fault. “He made me look so good on that play knowing damn well that I was the one that f—d up the play to where he had to do something spectacular to make it look good.” And Mahomes did blame Kelce for that slip-up. Like any other quarterback who cusses at their receivers.

But Andy Reid shrugged it off with classic Dad energy, saying, “I heard he blamed Kelce, but that’s alright. He does it in practice every day, and I’m alright as long as it’s a completion.” And Kelce, after the game, acknowledged that he wasn’t prepared for it. But when he saw the flick starting to happen out of the corner of his eye, he just rolled with it. And that throw is all that remains of that game, as the Chiefs lost that day. But while the football world is still dissecting that throw, the Chiefs are officially back on the clock.

Training Camp is coming — and so is more Mahomes-to-Kelce chaos

It’s almost time for another round of no-look passes, ‘accidental’ highlight reels, and viral events that were most likely never in the playbook, as Kansas City has revealed its 2025 training camp schedule. Yes, for the fifteenth consecutive year, it will take place in Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, the team’s summer home.

The first practice is exclusive, so unless you have a season ticket, don’t go when the action starts on Tuesday, 22 July. But it’s free on Wednesday, July 23, so everyone’s welcome. This year, admission to three sessions will cost $6: July 27–August 3. That’s up from $5 last year. Even when it comes to witnessing Mahomes perform circus throws in shorts, inflation never fails. You can purchase tickets on the Chiefs website: For season ticket holders, on June 24. For everyone else, June 25.

Practices are still free for the remainder of training camp. However, you can’t just go in like it’s a backyard BBQ. To secure a spot, fans must register online, and because of the Mahomes effect, demand usually increases more quickly than his sidearm passes. So, now is the time to make plans if you want to see another Mahomes-Kelce ‘oops-turned-iconic’ event live this summer. You never know; Mahomes might elect to toss it over his shoulder after Kelce fumbles another route.