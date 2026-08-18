Travis Kelce Humiliates Chiefs Teammate With Jaw-Dropping Move After Being Labeled “Done” by NFL Scout at 36

At 36 years old, Travis Kelce is entering his 14th NFL season at an age when players tend to think about retirement. And a statistically down 2025 season, including a 21.6% reduction in receptions and the Chiefs going 6-11, raised doubts regarding his athletic ability. However, the future Hall of Famer may have just emphatically responded to those who were ready to write him off.

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On Monday, a video from the Kansas City Chiefs training camp went viral on social media and showcased what Kelce can still do on the field. KCTV reporter Mark Poulose shared a clip of Kelce in a 1-on-1 drill against defensive back Alohi Gilman. On the run, the veteran tight end faked a move on the inside before changing direction and accelerating into open space. He left the 28-year-old Gilman in the dust, created a noticeable separation, and that was enough for a quarterback to target him.

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Kelce smoothly continued his ascent and covered significant ground before Gilman could catch up to him. This proved that the three-time Super Bowl winner is still capable of steering the Chiefs’ offense and potentially taking them to the postseason, let alone having to re-prove his worth. And it was also the perfect response to the NFL advance scout who doubted the tight end.

“Kelce is done,” an anonymous scout told NFL insider Jason La Canfora just a few days ago. “That’s over. What you saw last year – that’s what he is.”

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According to the NFL insider, Kelce is already past his prime. He believes that Kelce won’t be a true difference-maker on the field anymore. The Chiefs missing their first Super Bowl since 2014 last season also did not help the optics. On top of that, he noted that some of the league’s evaluators have stopped looking at the tight end as a reliable target.

Brian Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman, shared similar beliefs, claiming the Chiefs lack offensive power. Moreover, former Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez also believed that Kelce is “done”. However, the most important opinion that counts, that of head coach Andy Reid, has no negative sentiment.

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Moreover, Kelce’s internal drive remains stronger than ever despite the outside noise and the natural aging process.

Travis Kelce points out one key area he needs to improve in his 14th NFL season

In 2025, a down year by his standards, Travis Kelce caught 76 passes for 851 yards and scored five touchdowns. But rather than resting on his Super Bowl rings, Kelce is actively looking for ways to improve himself. And the head coach knows it all too well. In training camp, Kelce has refused to take traditional veteran rest days, and the drive is such that Andy Reid has to pull him out on certain days.

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“Yeah, you gotta pull Travis as opposed… he’ll stay out on every play,” Reid told reporter Steve Wells last week. “We have a rotation for him. If he hears the next play and it’s one he kind of likes, you’ve got to fight him to get him off [the field]. I love that part of him.”

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Reid feels Kelce’s enthusiasm and dedication are rubbing off on the young guys. And inspiring his younger teammate is exactly where Kelce’s eyes are.

“Just being a better leader,” Kelce said in a press conference last week when asked what he still wants to improve. “When we get stuck, with adversity hitting, who’s going to want you in that foxhole with you? That’s one of those things, I want to be one of those guys that everybody counts on to be there and get us out of that foxhole. There were things I could have done better in that regard.”

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Of course, critics will continue to question how much gas Kelce has left in the tank. But his recent route-running clinic in training camp, coupled with Reid’s comments about his dedication, should shut down the speculation. Now, we need to see if he can replicate the same during the regular season.