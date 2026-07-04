Travis Kelce Reportedly Keeps Controversial Chiefs Star Off His Wedding Guest List

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media, there has been speculation about who might or might not get the invitations. One name that stood out was Harrison Butker, who was not in attendance for the big bash at Madison Square Garden. However, it wasn’t a fluke.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An NFL source told Daily Mail that Butker would not attend the wedding. He has been Kelce’s teammate on the Kansas City Chiefs since 2017, so many people expected him to be there. However, he is “believed to be” the only player on the Chiefs roster who did not receive the formal invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few of Kelce’s teammates who attended the wedding are Kareem Hunt, Chris Jones, and Trent McDuffie, according to The Rolling Stone and The Daily Mail. Former Kansas City players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cooper Kupp were also spotted at the wedding. Head coach Andy Reid, the cupid who set up the happy couple three years ago, was also there.

Kelce even invited Tom Brady, who was there at the wedding. Then there’s Butker, who did not get an invite despite having played his whole career at Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Aug 9, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker 7 against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250811_mjr_su5_058

The reported decision may be connected to the controversy over Harrison Butker’s 2024 speech at Benedictine College. Here’s an excerpt of his full speech:

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

After the incident, Travis Kelce also addressed the issue on his podcast.

“When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids,’ Kelce said in May 2024. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life; that’s just not who I am.”

Many people strongly disagreed with his comments, and more than 260,000 people signed a petition asking the Kansas City Chiefs to remove him from the team. It became a huge problem for the franchise, which has a considerable female following because of Swift.

Perhaps to avoid a PR nightmare, the couple chose to ignore the kicker altogether. Moreover, the wedding itself was constantly under the media’s glare.

However, Butker wasn’t the only person in the couple’s network who didn’t get an invitation.

Blake Lively was also not invited to the wedding

Stars from Hollywood and football descended to celebrate this very special occasion. Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Bradley Cooper, Benson Boone, Graham Norton, and many others were there at the wedding. There were reportedly at least 1,000 guests at MSG to witness the event.

However, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not at the wedding. It was reported earlier that Swift and the actress had a fallout over the latter’s legal spat with Justin Baldoni. Page Six confirmed in June that Swift had not extended an invite to Lively.

“There was a point where Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all of this,” a source told the publication. “She didn’t expect things to end up like this. At first, she figured once everything settled down, they’d be fine.

“But then more stuff kept happening, and it just got harder to come back from.”

Lively and Reynolds were seen in upstate New York instead this weekend.