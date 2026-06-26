Travis Kelce Lookalike Wanted by Police Over Alleged Theft in New Hampshire

The Salem, New Hampshire, Police Department is trying to identify a person accused of stealing a purse. The case grabbed extra attention after images released on Facebook showed that the suspect in question looked like Kansas City’s three-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce.

“THIS GUY allegedly stole a purse out of *someone else’s* vehicle and then decided that the credit cards in that purse were now his to use all willy-nilly. GUESS WHAT, PAL, you may look like Travis Kelce, TE for the Kansas City Chiefs and, possibly his more well-known claim to fame, current fiancé of Taylor Swift, but your good looks and cool style can’t get you out of this one!” the Facebook post noted.

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The images featured a man in a bucket hat and a black T-shirt purchasing items from a counter with what are reportedly the credit cards that he stole. One of the reasons the man is being touted as a Kelce lookalike is due to the bucket hat, which is an accessory that Kelce has donned on several occasions. Be it media appearances, on-field looks, or outings with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, Kelce has been spotted sporting his iconic bucket hats.

One of the most well-known Kelce looks was his outfit during the 2024 U.S. Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2024. Appearing to sport the “tennis-core” theme alongside Swift, Kelce donned a $570 Gucci bucket hat. The hat sported the iconic Gucci colors: red and green. His ensemble didn’t end there.

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He paired this with a clean, white T-shirt and shorts, accentuated by a Gucci pullover, again lined with the traditional Gucci red and green. The double G hat just added a splash of personal fashion for the 36-year-old tight end. While Kelce can afford to spend almost $600 on a hat, his lookalike clearly doesn’t have the fortune to make such a purchase! The Facebook post did question Kelce’s state after the Chiefs’ 2025 season, where the team missed the postseason with a record of 6-11.

The Salem Police Department post jokingly questioned if the alleged thief was actually Kelce, speculating that he had fallen on hard times. In a rebuttal to their own statement, the post went on to absolve Kelce of any blame. Not because he has a multi-million dollar contract, but because of his partner.

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“Na, it can’t be. He’s a Swifty. He wouldn’t do this.”

Swift clearly inspires more confidence in the people of Salem than Kelce could. The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town for months now, with their wedding allegedly taking place over the 4th of July weekend. Swift was recently spotted supporting her to-be husband’s event as well.

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All eyes are on Taylor Swift as she supports Travis Kelce at his latest event

While Kelce’s lookalike was allegedly stealing, Kelce himself was occupied with the 2026 Tight End University (TEU) event a few states over in Nashville, Tennessee, at Vanderbilt University. Founded in 2021 by Kelce, the San Francisco 49ers’ TE George Kittle, and retired NFL All-Pro Greg Olsen, TEU is a three-day annual camp that brings together league tight ends, regardless of their teams, for collective improvement.

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And Kelce brought a surprise with him.

The 2026 event saw a special appearance by Kelce’s fiancée and global music sensation Taylor Swift. The Eras Tour headliner showed up for the opening ceremony of this year’s TEU and joined the performances during the ‘Tight Ends & Friends Concert.’ Swift even added a special ode during her performance.

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Swift sang one of her most popular songs ever, ‘Love Story,’ released on September 15, 2008, as part of her second studio album, Fearless. She added that she was singing the song at the request of a specific tight end, which turned out to be Kittle!

“We have a special request from a very special tight end who wanted to hear a particular song, and that tight end is named George Kittle,” the 14-time Grammy winner said.

This was Swift’s second appearance at TEU, as she was present during the 2025 proceedings as well. While the TEU events take center stage as of now, the larger narrative still returns to the star wedding slated to happen early in July. Kelce is looking to begin married life before he and the Chiefs take the field in September, when the 2026 regular season begins.