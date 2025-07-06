Travis Kelce Loses Importance to Andy Reid After Chiefs HC Gives Up, Says ESPN Insider

It might surprise you, but Mark Zuckerberg and Andy Reid have a lot in common. And no, it’s not their hairline. It’s their obsession with quick learning. Adapting faster. And, if the playbook requires it, leaving behind even their finest people. Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith mentioned Zuck’s mindset on the Glue Guys podcast as the ideal model for Reid’s success. Smith said, “You’re looking at a perfect example of this. I literally had the best year of my career and got sent packing. You don’t wait for the downfall.”

According to Smith, Reid’s workplace is one giant whiteboard where plays from D-II teams live next to NFL concepts. Reid would scribble notes from I-AA games, draw up things from North Dakota State, and just download everything. So yeah, when Reid starts signaling that Travis Kelce’s role might shrink? That’s not a hot take. That’s business as usual.

But first things first. Let’s just get this out of the way: Travis Kelce is still that guy. Just not every week anymore. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chiefs are purposefully planning to shift the receiving burden away from Kelce in 2025. Brett Veach echoed that sentiment: “His numbers won’t be the same. You have to acknowledge … that he’s older. He’s not 28 years old.” His 2024 season? Career lows in yards (823) and touchdowns (3). He looked like a dude who was 35. Except for that one playoff game where he dragged the Chiefs into the AFC Championship by himself – because, of course, he did.

As Veach put it, “There are periods throughout the season where you’re like, ‘This might be it.’ But when the games are the most important and the lights are the brightest, he finds it somewhere.” Translation? Yes, he may be able to pull some plays, but we are no longer building around this guy. And they aren’t. Rashee Rice is back. Hollywood Brown re-signed. Xavier Worthy? He’s expected to break out. Even backup tight end Noah Gray outscored Kelce in touchdowns last year.

Which is why Kelce’s days as the #1 option are winding down, even if he’s still on the field. The team’s goal? Spread the load. Keep defenses guessing. And let Kelce preserve his bursts of greatness for the games that matter. The writing isn’t just on the wall. It’s been Sharpied on Reid’s giant whiteboard. That doesn’t mean Kelce won’t be key. But the era of build-the-offense-around-Travis? It’s over. Now here’s where it gets cold. Because even Reid agrees.

Andy Reid: The bad guy in Travis Kelce’s story

Andy Reid isn’t pretending. He revealed to the media what most coaches don’t discuss. “I always keep an eye on him [Kelce]. I know he’s getting older. He doesn’t know he’s getting older, but I do, so I can be the bad guy in some cases there if needed.” Oof! Reid said it with a smile, but don’t misunderstand – that’s a coach slowly turning the dial down on a legend. He has already reduced Kelce’s practice reps. He’s watching him closer than ever.

Let’s not forget: Travis Kelce played 950 snaps in 2024. But the Chiefs don’t want to keep that pace. Not with his contract winding down. And Kelce, for his part, isn’t pretending either. He dropped some weight this offseason. Leaner. Faster. Trained like crazy in Florida. Denied losing 25 pounds, but admitted to trimming up. Whatever the number, the message was clear: I’m not done yet.

He’s entering the final year of a 2-year, $34.25 million extension. But he’s already admitted he’ll “broach” his future with the team after the season. Spoiler alert: he wants to retire as a Chief. And yeah, the guy still caught 97 passes last season. But that was during a year when Rice and Brown were barely on the field. This year? They’re healthy. They’re hungry. And they’re coming for those targets.

For now, Travis Kelce isn’t being pushed out. But he is being moved to the side, just slightly. Reid is learning faster. The Chiefs are planning smarter. And Kelce? He’s not going quietly, but he knows the clock is ticking. The bad guy in this story isn’t really Andy Reid. It’s time.