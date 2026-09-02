Travis Kelce Made $5.35M Purchase in Cleveland Just Months Before Marrying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s football journey began in his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He attended high School there, where he played quarterback and participated in other sports, including basketball and baseball. After joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft, he had fewer opportunities to return to Ohio. Now that history has come full circle as Kelce is buying a massive property in Cleveland.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Libertina Brandt and E.B. Solomont of The Wall Street Journal reported that Travis Kelce bought a $5.35 million lakefront mansion in the Cleveland area on March 2, just a few months before his wedding to Taylor Swift on July 3, 2026, in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden, New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Kelce was the only person who bought the property, and Taylor Swift was not listed as a co-purchaser, according to TMZ.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

The property is in Bratenahl, a wealthy village just a few miles from downtown Cleveland and near Cleveland Heights. The huge home sits on 3.5 acres along Lake Erie and was originally built around 1895.

ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, Kelce gets the best of both worlds: peace and privacy without being far from home. Its waterfront setting and large grounds give him plenty of room to relax while keeping him close to the city and his hometown roots.

The roughly 21,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms and has been heavily renovated. The old ballroom was turned into a game room and home theater, while the property also has a pool for extra entertainment. Even the gatehouse got a makeover and is now a two-bedroom guest cottage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purchase also brings Kelce closer to his roots, as Bratenahl is just a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where he grew up.

The seller was Figurati Construction Group, owned by Gary Pellegrino. The company bought the property for $1.95 million in 2023 and then gave the home a major makeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renovations pushed the price of the property even higher, as it was first listed for $6.99 million in 2024 and later reduced to $5.99 million before Kelce finally bought it for $5.35 million. So, he pretty much got a good deal.

This is not the only investment Travis Kelce has made in all these years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has several lavish properties; in 2023. The tight end bought a huge 17,000-square-foot mansion in Leawood, Kansas, worth $6 million, which was originally listed for $6.9 million in September 2022. The mansion sits on nearly 3.5 acres inside a gated community at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

This gave Kelce plenty of space and privacy. Plus, the mansion was a major upgrade from Kelce’s earlier Kansas City home. Before this, he bought a 4,200-square-foot house in the Briarcliff West neighborhood for $995,000 in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike his new property, that home was easier to see from the street, which made privacy harder to come by. With the Leawood mansion, Kelce clearly upped the ante and moved into a much more private setting.

Kelce’s real-estate portfolio raises a natural question: how does an NFL tight end fund these acquisitions?

Travis Kelce off-field money moves

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, and his latest Kansas City Chiefs contract is a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, with the full amount guaranteed. Before that, he signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension in 2024, which made him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kelce is not just making money on the football field; he is also putting his money to work through different businesses. In May 2026, he joined the Cleveland Guardians’ ownership group as a minority investor, giving him a bigger stake in his hometown.

Earlier, in January, he bought less than 5% of Sleep Number, adding another company to his investment portfolio. He has also backed Garage Beer with his brother Jason Kelce, and the company was valued at around $200 million after a 2025 funding round.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Travis Kelce put some money into Alpine’s Formula 1 team as part of a group of investors that bought a stake in the team. This gave Kelce a chance to dip his toes into the world of motorsports.

In short, Kelce is spreading his bets beyond football and building wealth through businesses and investments.