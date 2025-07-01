Travis Kelce Makes Announcement on His Weight Before Challenging Chiefs Legend Priest Holmes

“I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me,” Chiefs# 87 took the loss to heart. The 40–22 loss at Super Bowl LIX was tough and heartbreaking for the team and fans alike. The Chiefs were stopped from making their three-peat by the Philadelphia Eagles! And this was unsettling for the tight end, who was surrounded by rumors of hanging up his cleats after this year. But he won’t bow out like this—not when he has immense potential.

Had the Chiefs secured their three-peat, Travis Kelce explained on his podcast New Heights, that he might have considered retirement. However, despite rumors to the contrary, Kelce declared that he will be returning for the 2025 season, sparking excitement among fans. It is both his love for the sport and Chiefsdom, and last season’s disappointing loss, that he couldn’t walk away from the team, yet. He is coming back, and this time, better than before.

During his appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys show, the Chiefs star touched upon his training and more. When asked about his touchdown record and last season, Kelce alluded that he is “lighter” this time. Well, there were rumors that he lost 25 pounds earlier, but he denied those claims. However, it seems his training in Florida wasn’t just about skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m a little lighter this year, though, man, I’m gonna get up there,” he declared. His commitment to bounce back from last season’s career-low record of 97 passes for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns is understandable! “I feel like there is a responsibility in me to play out the contract I initially signed to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything I’ve got, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said on New Heights Podcast.

AD

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Feb 5, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. New Orleans New Orleans Marriott LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240205_jel_al2_183

Fans aren’t used to seeing Kelce underperform, and neither is the star himself. He admitted that the decision to come back to the team with one year left on his contract wasn’t a “tough” one for him. “I know I’m getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I’ve got a lot I can prove in this league,” Kelce said at the mandatory minicamp practice session.

After his four catches on six targets for 39 yards in the Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs# 87 mindset for the next season is about winning and making it to the top again. There shouldn’t be any more need to convince anyone of Kelce’s dedication and commitment, but his aims for the 2025 season speak volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Travis Kelce set to challenge Chiefs legend’s record

Kelce hopes to flip the script this year for the Chiefs after what went down in Super Bowl LIX. And it will likely begin with reclaiming his glorious statistical records back at home. He is now closing in on surpassing 2002 NFL scoring leader Priest Holmes in all-time touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Holmes currently holds the record with 83 touchdowns for the team, while Kelce sits just behind him with 80. Breaking records is nothing new to the Chiefs’ star tight end. He has long been eyeing the records of former NFL legends, aiming to break them and celebrate historically as a tribute to the game’s greats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Remember the Chiefs’ 29–10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers? During the fourth quarter of that game, Kelce broke Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history. What followed was even more iconic. The Chiefs’ star recreated Gonzalez’s signature celebration by dunking the football over the crossbar.

Of course, Kelce was handed an eye-watering fine of $14,069 for the banned celebration. But he didn’t mind. Gonzalez made 10 Pro Bowls in his career, and Kelce, who boasts a similar record of 10 Pro Bowl appearances, might also have his name etched into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day in the future too. As of now, his eyes are set on the 2025 season