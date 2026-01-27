Travis Kelce Makes Major Career Decision as Chiefs TE Contemplates Retirement

Travis Kelce’s era of dominance may have just taken its most significant step toward the end, and the player stepping into his Pro Bowl spot could be a sign of the future. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end continues to drop significant hints about his future, and with retirement rumors swirling, his latest decision has the entire league talking, even though it wasn’t on the football field.

“Travis Kelce won’t be making his 11th Pro Bowl appearance this year,” the Kelce Brothers’ Instagram Channel said in a recent post. “He pulled out of the event, and Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been named as his replacement.”

Kelce stepped back from what would have been his 11th Pro Bowl appearance after another solid season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 36-year-old tight end led the team in receiving yards (851), receptions (76), and targets, while scoring five touchdowns. Despite another highly productive season, the tight end is currently taking time to plan his future. His decision to skip the Pro Bowl came amid ongoing consideration of his retirement plans.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl Games through the league’s standard voting process, which combines fan, player, and coach votes and accounts for one-third of the final selection. He received the most fan votes of any player for the second consecutive year. The selection also placed him alongside Jason Witten for the second-most Pro Bowl appearances by a tight end in NFL history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Chiefs standout Tony Gonzalez.

The news further fueled speculation about his potential retirement, as it came after the tight end made his thoughts clear on hanging up his cleats.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers,” he said, back in December. “I think, obviously, the way this one ended with a sour taste in my mouth, I feel motivated, but I have to make the right decision for me.”

The decision to step away would mean leaving behind a historic career, one that includes more 1,000-yard seasons (seven) than any other tight end in NFL history. His playoff production is also unmatched, with 178 total postseason receptions for 2,078 yards.

Kelce is not the only tight end who faced a ‘will he, won’t he’ scenario. After nine years with the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski chose to close the curtains on his illustrious career. However, when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season, he convinced his former teammate to come out of retirement and join him. Gronk obliged and won one more Super Bowl.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center South Building, which will be converted into a flag football venue. The televised event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and the flag football game starting at 7 p.m. CT. The broadcast will also be available on Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

While Kelce won’t be a part of the event, fans will surely be wondering if the tight end plans a return or directly steps down from his position. However, the excitement of football is something that couldn’t keep a true player away for long. In a recent podcast, he revealed his excitement to get back on the field and meet the new coaching team.

Travis Kelce hints at a potential comeback in 2026

Travis Kelce may not have made a clear announcement about his future, but his recent comments have added real hope to the stalled retirement decision. During a podcast episode this week, the tight end reacted to the news that Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City as the new offensive coordinator.

However, the admission turned into a bigger story not only because of the excitement but also because of what it could mean for his own plans.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building,” Kelce said. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

Bieniemy’s history with the Chiefs goes back more than a decade. He was part of the coaching staff when Kelce entered the league as a rookie. The two worked together for 10 seasons before Bieniemy left in 2023 to coach in Washington.

However, he is now back with the Chiefs after a short stop in college football and another NFL role in Chicago. While Kelce’s excitement about Bieniemy’s return is a strong hint he’s leaning toward playing, the final decision still rests with the future Hall of Famer.