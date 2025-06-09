Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Move in the Carolinas With 6-Figure Boost to Greg Olsen’s Cause

Wedding bells, romantic dance, and a surprise golf cameo. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s offseason tour just keeps getting better. One moment, he’s posing with his girlfriend Taylor Swift at his cousin’s wedding. And next, Kelce’s jetting off to the Carolinas for a social cause. Travis, who has been running his foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, for over a decade now, has always had a soft spot for giving back. This time, though, he’s teaming up with a familiar NFL face, a former Panthers player, for something close to the heart.

So, what’s the latest scoop? Well, Kelce has joined former Panthers player Greg Olsen for a heartwarming cause. The 35-year-old recently turned heads as he attended his cousin Tanner Corum’s wedding with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Tennessee. After attending the wedding with Swift, Travis landed straight in South Carolina to lend his support to Greg Olsen. On Sunday, a South Carolina-based reporter, Scott Hamilton, posted on X that the Chiefs’ TE would be making his debut at Greg Olsen’s annual charity event.

“Pretty nice field for @gregolsen88’s fourth annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic at Kiawah Island Club on June 8–9. Travis Kelce making his debut,” Hamilton wrote on X. “And lots of former Panthers, including Luke Kuechly, Jonathan Stewart, Wesley Walls, and Muhsin Muhammad.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The fourth HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic has raised over $900,000 so far, as per Hamilton. This year, Kelce also won Nationwide’s Charity Challenge for all the community work his organization has done. “I want to give back whenever I can,” the TE shared in an interview once. Nationwide contributed to Kelce’s efforts by donating $35,000 to his foundation.

Well, speaking of HEARTest Yard, there is an emotional and powerful story behind the foundation’s birth. Something closely related to former Panthers TE Greg Olsen and his wife, Kara Olsen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Greg Olsen’s heart is in the right place

Started by Greg Olsen and his wife, Kara Olsen, HEARTest Yard aims to help children who suffer from congenital heart defects. The Olsens came up with this cause after one of their twin boys, TJ, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome in 2012. In 2021, TJ successfully had a heart transplant.

The foundation, which has its heart in the Carolinas, was founded in 2020 under The Greg Olsen Foundation. It offers in-home nursing, therapy, and inpatient care. That same year, the HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Levine Children’s Hospital was opened. Since then, Greg Olsen and his wife have been working for the heartfelt cause.

Well, Olsen has not only been lending his name to this genuine cause. The FOX broadcaster has also been keeping a close eye on the current NFL scene. And the former TE recently shared his thoughts about his celebrity guest at the charity event, Travis Kelce. “I think he’s one of the unique guys that’s gonna be able to control how he leaves the game and when. And that’s not the reality for most guys,” Olsen said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only that, Greg shut down those questioning Kelce’s 2024 performance. “He was highly productive last year. I think we’ve kind of gotten spoiled that we think every year he’s gonna have 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns,” said the 40-year-old. “And I don’t think people realize just how hard that is. I wouldn’t put a limit on anything he does,” he added.

Anyway, after all the offseason shenanigans, the Chiefs‘ TE will now soon be heading to the team’s practice camps. And this might be his last season in the league. So, will he be able to prove his critics wrong one last time?