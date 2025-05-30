Travis Kelce Once Got the Same Praise From Rob Gronkowski That Wayne Gretzky Just Gave Alex Ovechkin

“Records are made to be broken,” but what happens when the legend being passed leaves the stage with a smile? Back when Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes with the Packers, Favre responded with genuine admiration. He praised Rodgers as “probably the best playmaker that I think we’ve ever seen,” highlighting the mutual respect between the two quarterbacks. The moment stuck with fans, not just for what the legend said, but because moments like that are so rare.

In sports, humility at the top is a powerful thing. This week, a similar kind of moment unfolded—only this time, it came from a hockey legend talking to two football stars. In a latest Instagram reel, Wayne Gretzky joined Travis and Jason Kelce and reflected on something most athletes avoid: what it truly feels like to have your most iconic record broken—and not by just anyone, but by a player you once coached against, admired, and ultimately embraced.

On the latest episode of their New Heights Show, Gretzky didn’t hesitate when Travis Kelce brought up the moment Alexander Ovechkin passed him for the most goals in NHL history. What followed wasn’t bitterness—it was grace. “He deserves the record,” Gretzky said, “and good for him. He made so much for hockey in Washington, for the NHL, and of course, in his own country, Russia. I’m proud and privileged that he broke it.” It wasn’t just respect—it was legacy being handed over, willingly and with pride.

Gretzky went on to share how deeply personal that moment was. The night before he broke Gordie Howe’s record, he had dinner with his dad and admitted feeling guilty. “It was a different era,” Gretzky told his father. But his father’s words stuck: “Have the same dignity and respect Gordie had for you.” It’s that same advice that guided Gretzky’s reaction to Ovechkin. He even recalled the moment he realized Ovi was different—back in 2006, when he coached against him and saw him score on his back.

The sports world doesn’t confine Gretzky’s greatness to hockey alone. Even NFL stars hold him in the highest regard. Even in 2024, Kelce admitted he was “completely starstruck” after meeting Gretzky at a golf event—just another sign of how much the Great One is respected beyond the rink. And Gretzky even passed on advice to football legends. After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Whitworth shared what Gretzky once told him: “There’s only one thing better than winning a championship, and that’s winning two.”

That kind of humility, when one icon openly celebrates the next, felt familiar to NFL fans. Not long ago, another football legend showed that same level of class when Travis Kelce broke his records, responding not with ego, but with admiration and sincere respect.

When it was Travis Kelce’s turn, Gronkowski handled it the same way

That same kind of unshaken admiration, like Gretzky and Ovechkin, once came from Rob Gronkowski when Travis Kelce shattered his postseason tight end records. In a @today YouTube Shorts interview, Gronk didn’t blink. “He broke them all in the playoffs,” he said. “I’m happy for him. When someone puts the work in to be at that level, you got to appreciate that.” Kelce, for his part, has always shown love for Gronk.

And Gronk has called Travis “unbelievable” and “a beast in the postseason.” Their relationship has never been about outdoing each other—it’s about respecting the grind it took to get there. Between them, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have redefined the tight end position. Gronk won four Super Bowl titles, made five Pro Bowls, and finished his career with over 9,000 yards and 92 touchdowns. He was the standard of power and dominance.

Kelce, meanwhile, has set records for consistency and postseason performance. He’s now the all-time leader in postseason receptions and receiving yards for tight ends. Kelce won Super Bowls, gained global stardom, and turned himself into one of football’s most recognizable faces, even off the field. Fans often compare Gronk and Kelce, but both have made it clear—they share only respect, not rivalry.

Neither have they tried to protect their legacy with ego. Instead, they chose to lift the next generation with open arms. For Travis Kelce and Alexander Ovechkin, that kind of praise is bigger than any record. It’s a reminder that they’re doing it right—not just on the field, but off it too. And one day, when it’s their turn to step aside, you already know what they’ll say: “Good for him.”