Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes & More React to 3x Super Bowl Champ Joining Chiefs

Just a week ago, when Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce realised they would be adding another receiver, they were excited. “It’d be pretty cool,” Mahomes admitted at the time, but he had a specific person in mind. By the time the bye week ended, the Chiefs had pivoted to a different name entirely, and while we may have had our doubts about him, it looks like Kelce and Mahomes are happy with Justin Watson’s addition.

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After Tyquan Thornton’s injury, the team was looking to add a new wide receiver to the team. While Tyreek Hill was an option, ongoing legal trouble and potential consequences from the NFL made him a tough choice. But even when the team was forced to pivot from the Cheetah to a different receiver, players weren’t fazed.

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Watson shared the news on Instagram. The post featured a picture of him celebrating in a Chiefs uniform. In the caption, he punched in a single shushing face emoji. But in the comments section, the Chiefs stars dived in to celebrate Watson’s return to Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to the comments and dropped three flexed biceps emojis. Meanwhile, Tyquan Thornton dropped a dancing man emoji, followed by a fire emoji. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire further added two fire emojis, and JuJu Smith-Schuster typed exactly six exclamatory marks.

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“😈😈 LFG!!!” tight end Travis Kelce wrote. “J Wattt‼️,” fellow wide receiver Nikko Remigio commented. “Let’s go!!!” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill and long snapper James Winchester wrote.

And we can see why they’re happy. After all, when Tyquan Thornton dislocated and fractured his left ankle in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team lost its second-best receiver, one who had managed his best-ever season with the team. Thornton had 219 yards and two touchdowns already.

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The team was already dealing with limited receiving depth. With Thornton sidelined, they had to bring in a wide receiver to manage the depth chart, and they have found a gem in Justin Watson, who returns to the Chiefs’ practice squad, having won two Super Bowls with the team in 2023 and 2024.

Watson is already familiar with head coach Andy Reid’s gameplay. Well, he has spent three years with Kansas City (2022-2024) and played 50 games (starting 20) during that period. He recorded 64 receptions for 1,064 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Chiefs.

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Furthermore, he recorded nine receptions for 120 yards in nine postseason games. And of course, he helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls. But he was a Super Bowl winner even before arriving on the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The 2018 fifth-round pick played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years and won a Super Bowl for them in 2021.

Last season, Watson played only three games for the Houston Texans. He suffered a calf and Achilles injury that placed him on the injured reserve list for most of the season. However, he finally returned in the last game against the Indianapolis Colts in January 2026. However, he was a free agent after being let go in August.

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The Chiefs are currently on an undefeated run through five weeks in the 2026 season. And with Thornton out on the sidelines, Reid can certainly use Watson in his offensive strategy.

“He was a good player for us when he was here,” Reid praised Watson. “Obviously, he can run, and he’s fast. He has great size. He’s willing to do everything. He knows the offense. He’s a smart kid. We felt like he could come back in and, as needed, contribute, step in and go with just a slight review; he should be fine and good to go.”

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But that’s not the only reason we think it’s a good move. He was signed to the practice squad, leaving the door open for other receivers who didn’t make the roster after preseason. And from the looks of things that’s the plan.

“We felt like he could come back in and, as needed, contribute,” Reid said. “Step in and go with just a slight review, he should be fine and good to go.”

Watson’s return to the Chiefs certainly helps the team soften the blow after Thornton moved to the injured reserve list. But can he become the plug-and-play safety net that the Chiefs need? The answer could become apparent in Week 6, when the Chiefs take on the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 19.