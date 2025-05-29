Travis Kelce Publicly Challenges 2 Ex-Titans Stars in a Strong Warning on Wednesday

Remember when Travis Kelce failed a dr—— test in 2010 and it nearly ended his football career. But his brother, Jason Kelce, came to his rescue. He convinced the then-head coach Butch Jones to give his little brother a second chance. Before all the hoopla began to run around the Kelce brothers, they were just two kids at Cincinnati fighting for scholarships, respect, and a chance at something bigger.

Jason was a linebacker, he battled his way into the offensive line room. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 Eagles draft and went on to be named a second-team All-Big East center after earning his scholarship with sheer toughness in the trenches. Travis? He had less discipline and raw talent when he arrived in 2008. With eight touchdowns and an average of nearly 17 yards a grab, he was the Bearcats’ best tight end and the league’s top receiver by 2012.

Now, over a decade later, the Kelce brothers are re-establishing their Bearcat pride with a combined dozen Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl rings, and the top sports podcast in America. Travis Kelce struck back in the comments of the Bussin’ With The Boys reel to officially sign on a bet when the Titans legends decided to target the Kelce brothers. With the confidence of someone who has hosted Saturday Night Live, received passes from Patrick Mahomes, and created his own touchdown dance in the middle of a playoff game, he took to the comments section. “Say no more baby! I’m so game, you got a deal!! 🤝🤝 @jason.kelce” And just like that, the deal was on. For the Kelce brothers, it’s more than just content. It’s about the Cincinnati pride. For them, it’s 2008 all over again.

It all started with a reel. Slight teasing. Two former Titans linemen and proud Cornhuskers, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, from the Bussin’ With The Boys cast, started the war. Taylor started by saying, “New Heights out there talking crazy shit about the Nebraska Cornhuskers.” Cut to the Kelce brothers responding. Travis Kelce shot back, “Bussin’ vs. New Heights to open the season. It’s F——g on like Donkey Kong. Motherf—–.” Jason Kelce, the older brother who’s usually cool. “You’re so F—–d, Will,” he said, fanning the flames.

But if they thought the Nebraska boys would remain silent? Nah-ah. Don’t forget, Will Compton, who had 200 tackles, was captain of the team and was a ride-or-die Husker to the very end. First to retaliate, Taylor said, “You better come correct when it comes to Will Compton.” And Will Compton? “We got to kick off college football season right. And I will say—they’re in a world of trouble. We’re gonna whoop these Bearcats’ ass.” Then Taylor, without hesitation, struck back, “When it’s all said and done… the clock strikes zero in that fourth quarter, Kelce brothers will be crying.” Two former Titans. Two podcast empires. And one college football game to prove who’s best.

This became a content contract rather than just a light-hearted back-and-forth. When Jack McPherson proposed a loser-goes-on-tour punishment, “Loser has to come on the winner’s podcast in person. In Nashville. Pay their own way.” Translation? Jason and Travis Kelce will be booking flights, lodging in Cornhusker country, and entering the Bussin’ studio with tails between their legs if the Bearcats lose.

“We rip a pod with Jason. Talk parameters. And next offseason—home and home,” Will said, raising the stakes with his podcast crossover fantasies. Phew! Now, you could practically hear the Kelces cracking their knuckles in response.

Nebraska Cornhuskers v. Bearcats – Arrowhead becomes a battlefield

So it’s not just about the podcasts anymore. This game is expected to be one of the most anticipated openers in recent college football history. At GEHA Field at Arrowhead, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats will square off under the stars on Thursday night, August 28. This will be the Cornhuskers’ first game at the storied NFL stadium since the 2006 Big 12 Championship and their first regular-season encounter in Kansas City since 1998.

Why, Kansas City? Well, Cincinnati took the bag. Really. According to reports, the Arrowhead team collected 75% of each ticket sold and increased UC’s income. So, the Bearcats signed off as the ‘home team’ on Chief’s territory, and Nippert Stadium got benched.

And now the game just got personal. The stadium will now host more than just a football game because Jason and Travis Kelce have committed to attending and fighting for their alma mater. The game has become a competition between football legends. A clash between podcast egos and top content producers. Travis isn’t just there to protect his home field as a tight end for the Chiefs. He’s backing Bearcat blood.

The Bearcats and Cornhuskers have only met twice in their history. The last one? 1906. And, it will be Nebraska’s second neutral-site opener in four seasons (after their 2022 matchup against Northwestern) and their fourth time starting in August or Week Zero in five seasons.

The game between Nebraska and Cincinnati just went from Week 1 curtain-raiser to content goldmine with bets on the line, pride on the line, and Travis Kelce’s tears being publicly predicted. One way or another, the losing side is paying up—and podcasting their pain for all to hear.