Travis Kelce Reacts Furiously to Falcons Defender’s Controversial Play That Nearly Left Him Hurt

It seems tight end Travis Kelce is giving the Kansas City Chiefs an injury scare almost every week, with his sore ankle targeted in the latest game against the Atlanta Falcons. But Kelce wasn’t too pleased with a tackle in the 35-13 win that made him limp, and he was furious with a Falcons defender.

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“What is @tkelce mad about?” Presbyterian College’s former coach Kevin Kelly wrote on X. “Guy had to make a diving tackle? Turns around and yells and slaps his tacklers ankle.”

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The Chiefs went on the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, forcing a punt from the Falcons on the game’s opening drive. This was when the Chiefs went on offense, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes went on to throw a pass to Kelce to the Falcons’ 47-yard line, which turned into a 23-yard reception.

Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams brought him down with a routine, legal tackle. Officials didn’t throw a flag, as Kelce’s frustration was aimed strictly at the extra twist to his ankle after the whistle, not the hit itself, prompting him to complain and give Hellams a quick slap on the leg while on his knees.

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Under NFL rules, twisting a player’s leg or making unnecessary contact after the whistle blows draws a 15-yard personal foul, though referees judged the contact to be part of the normal tackle.

But what happened after the play was even scarier for the Chiefs fans, as Kelce started to limp and went off the field. While the medical staff tried to send him back into the game with some tape on his leg, the pain was too much to bear and play through.

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As a result, Kelce was seen leaving the field and heading into the locker room for further evaluation. The Chiefs put his status as “questionable” while he was off the gridiron. The Chiefs, who were already short on players due to injuries, thought that Kelce had gone through another, but he was seen back in the game with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

While he did return to the field, the Chiefs didn’t want their star tight end to get hurt further, especially when Kelce has already been dealing with an ankle injury. And that’s what the Chiefs did, relying on youngsters like running back Emmett Johnson and new joinee Josh Downs to protect Kelce.

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Keeping Kelce healthy is critical for Kansas City’s postseason push, as the 37-year-old entered the day leading the team in receiving yards while the 7-2 Chiefs battle the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown.

In consequence, Kelce ended the game with just two receptions for 30 yards, though he didn’t injure his ankle or calf the second time in the game, which was more important for the Chiefs. The Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Kelce’s injury.

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“Kel(ce) left for a bit with a calf. He’s been battling this ankle, so it’s all kind of part of it there. Got landed on in that first catch and twisted up a little bit. All in all, a good win, um, against a talented football team,” Reid said in post-game presser.

Kelce’s ankle issues started during the Week 6 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, when he received a hip-drop tackle by linebacker Daiyan Henley in the opening drive. Kelce grimaced with pain, returned with some tape on, went off the field again in pain, then returned again with some more tape, finally finishing the game.

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“Kelce tweaked his ankle there. Continued to play, might be a little sore tomorrow, but he did a nice job tonight,” Reid said after the win in Week 6.

He also looked a little hobbled during the Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos, and has been tossed between being a limited and full participant in practice days for a few weeks.

Now, after the Chiefs got yet another win, Kelce has spoken about his injury and the game, while praising a star as well.

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Travis Kelce didn’t forget to praise Patrick Mahomes amid his injury concerns

Travis Kelce’s ankle became the story before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons was even two minutes old. A tackle on Kansas City’s opening drive tested the veteran tight end’s patience and his sore leg, sparking a heated moment on the turf.

“I’m all good,” Kelce told USA TODAY Sports. “I probably could have went more than I did when I came back, but it was the direction the team wanted to go, so I was right there with them. We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice.”

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But Kelce’s praise didn’t stop at the “young guys,” and instead he went further to praise Mahomes, who recorded an astonishing 348 yards, including five touchdowns, which is also his most in a game in over four years.

“That’s our fearless warrior, man,” Kelce said. “He’s always going to be in position to lead us to victory. That’s why we like having him.”

For now, it seems like the Chiefs are in a great position. Kelce has let off another scare, Mahomes is in great form, and the youngsters seem to gel as well. The Chiefs will play the Arizona Cardinals next on Sunday.