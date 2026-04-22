Travis Kelce Receives Major Honor Outside NFL as Chiefs TE Hints Post-Retirement Career

The NFL has its fair share of brothers playing together in the league; however, none have been more successful than Travis and Jason Kelce. Now, after years of domination on the gridiron, the Kelce brothers added another significant accolade away from football. Travis and Jason launched a podcast called New Heights on September 8, 2022, which has since grown into one of the most popular podcasts in the sports media space. Thanks to this success, the Kelce brothers have secured a major award.

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“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce won the People’s Voice Award for Sports, Shows (Podcasts),” the press release shared by the Webby Awards revealed.

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The Webby Awards are the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. These honors are presented to websites and mobile sites, video, advertising, media & PR, apps & software, social media, games, podcasts, creators, and AI. Established in 1996, the Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide in 2026.

With this award, Travis and Jason Kelce have added another accolade to their podcast’s trophy cabinet, winning an Adweek Audio Award for Best Sports Podcast and making it to the top of the “Best Podcasts of 2023” lists for both Spotify and Apple since starting in 2022. Over these four years, the Kelces have hosted countless current and former NFL stars alongside other athletes, actors, and other prominent personalities like Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, and Charlize Theron.

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The Webby Award for Sports Podcasts has historically gone to some of the most critically acclaimed shows in the space, making it one of the harder categories to crack, given the sheer volume and quality of competition. But The New Heights also won the same award in 2025 in the same category.

However, they aren’t the only members of their family who took home a Webby Award this season. Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, also won the Podcast of the Year award.

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“Kylie Kelce will receive the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for her show, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” Billboard confirmed. “The Wave Original series features candid conversations on motherhood, pop culture, and women in sports.”

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While Jason Kelce has already retired and has grown into one of the most popular faces in sports media, Travis Kelce has also entertained the possibility of his career after football with a major sports media network

Travis Kelce reveals plans for working for ESPN post-NFL retirement

The retirement whispers surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have been silenced by an offseason extension, yet the 36-year-old is still pursuing ventures beyond the gridiron. On his podcast, Kelce spoke about potentially working for ESPN after NFL Hall of Fame member Troy Aikman praised Jason Kelce for his work at ESPN following his March 2024 retirement from the NFL.

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After earning seven Pro Bowl selections across 13 NFL seasons and capturing a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles, Jason Kelce smoothly shifted gears into broadcasting. He has quickly become one of ESPN’s most recognizable personalities. With that trajectory in mind, Aikman began to wonder aloud whether Travis, the younger of the two brothers, might one day chart a similar course in front of the camera.

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“Now if we get his brother… over to the worldwide leader, we got something!” Aikman said.

Responding to this comment, Travis Kelce expressed excitement about an opportunity despite having concerns about the job.

“I don’t know, man. ESPN is a very polished organization. I don’t know if I would…,” joked Travis during an episode of his New Heights Podcast, playfully alluding that he wouldn’t be cut out for the buttoned-up job. “I’m just kidding, I’d have a f***king blast, dude!”

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The Kelce brothers continue to prove that their impact extends far beyond the football field. With a Webby Award now added to their growing list of achievements, Travis and Jason have cemented themselves as major players in the sports media world. And if Travis does eventually hang up his cleats and join ESPN, that transition will likely be just as successful.