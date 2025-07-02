Travis Kelce Shares How Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Made Patrick Mahomes Suffer During Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX was supposed to be another legendary chapter for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Instead, it became a game they’d (and we’d) rather forget—one that still lingers like a bad hangover. So, without walking you through that painful night once again, in simple words: The 40-22 is still fresh in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ memory. And by the looks of it, it’s not going away anytime soon.

On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast earlier this week, it was Kelce who decided he’d revisit the heartbreak. Getting real about the frustration, the adjustments that didn’t work, and shedding light on the exact moment he knew Philly had their number, the conversation began when host Taylor Lewan asked, “The yardage in the first half was tough…Didn’t get a whole lot better…Not trying to be disrespectful, but at what point were you like, ‘Okay, we’re not going to be able to pull this one out?'”

To this, the tight end responded, “I don’t know if that ever came in my mind. It was always just keep fu——- fighting and see what happens. But at the same time, it got ugly quick. That wasn’t too fun when they yanked their DBs out, or their, like, big guys on defense. I was just like, ‘F—- man, I know what that sign is’. At that point, it’s like you’re still trying to…you’re in the mode of…fight—just give your guys and your coaches everything you got, and it just wasn’t going our way.”



To be fair, the Eagles’ defense, who sacked Mahomes six times that night, was indeed “stacked”. The Chiefs TE admitted, “I’ll give credit man, those from the D-line to the linebackers to the defensive backs everywhere on that football field, they had guys flying around.” The stats back up Kelce’s frustration. Mahomes was under siege from the jump, throwing two first-half picks, getting sacked a career-high six times, and posting a brutal 10.7 passer rating before halftime. The Chiefs didn’t cross midfield until the third quarter, already down 34-0. Even when they adjusted, Philly had an answer for everything.

Kelce further described what exactly happened at that moment. He continued, “I don’t know if they had a tick on what was going on or if they just kind of had the rules set in place but it felt like in the run game and pass game…they just had stuff figured out. And even the stuff that they…even when we got the right call, it was like we were just a step off or timing off…Pat was under duress and we just had to try and figure things out on the run. It was just an uphill battle all fu——- day.”

For a team used to controlling games, it was a humbling night. And months later, turns out, Travis Kelce wasn’t the only one who’s been feeling the heat. His longtime friend and the Chiefs’ QB, Patrick Mahomes, has the same painful memories.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s shared frustration

Travis Kelce’s raw admission about Philly’s defense says it wasn’t just a loss, but also a system failure. For the first time in their historic partnership, the quarterback and his friend/teammate were completely helpless on football’s biggest stage. This shared frustration came pouring out during different interviews. Recently, Patrick Mahomes sat down on Sidekicks Conversations with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

The Chiefs QB laid it bare, saying, “I’m going to leave everything I have on that football field. And even if you look back at the Super Bowl, I mean, we were getting blown out. There’s no way around it.” Thankfully, the quarterback is turning that pain into fuel now. “We’re feeling very excited,” Mahomes told the host. “You know, last year didn’t end the way we wanted to. But we took a lot of great things from it. And, having all those young guys on our team, they’re hungry. They’re ready to go. And our goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl this year.”

The numbers from 2024 tell their own story. Pat threw for his fewest yards (3,928) as a starter, while also experiencing back-to-back seasons under 30 TDs. But let’s keep it real: even a “down” year for Patrick would be career-highs for most QBs. As analyst Andrew Hawkins put it on ESPN’s Get Up, “If you look at Mahomes’ numbers versus Josh Allen’s numbers a year ago (3,731 yards, 28 TDs & 6 INTs), they weren’t that far off, and Josh Allen was the MVP. We just look at Mahomes in a completely different stratosphere. He’s like the LeBron James of football.”

After that ugly Super Bowl, Mahomes isn’t just playing for another ring—he’s playing to remind everyone why he’s still the gold standard. With young weapons itching to prove themselves and Kelce still by his side, don’t bet against the comeback. As Mahomes said, their goal is to win the Super Bowl this year. And when he’s locked in? History says you should believe him!