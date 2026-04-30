Travis Kelce Shares True Feelings on Chiefs 2026 NFL Draft

Travis Kelce signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million in March, came back for year 14, and now he’s watching Brett Veach rebuild the roster around him and Patrick Mahomes with every tool available. After the 2026 NFL Draft, on New Heights with his brother Jason, Kelce made it clear that he’s fired up for his new teammates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m pumped on just seeing these young guys getting in the building. I thought we had a great team last year,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “We got a lot of those pieces back, and the ones that we lost, we filled those needs ASAP. So, I think these guys, once they get into the building, they feel the culture, and they feel how we do things here. It’s an exciting time, man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce had already been laying the groundwork before the draft even started. He told listeners of New Heights that what he really wants from any incoming rookie is just to love the game.

“I’m just hoping for a guy that loves ball, man,” he said. “I think it’s one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to—seeing who we’re going to go and draft this year is how much energy and how much fun they’re bringing to the squad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce further sent a shout-out to Brett Veach, who is entering his 20th year in the NFL this time, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager. Veach and the team deserved the praise for the hard work that they put in to bring the star players into the Chiefs’ roster. He aggressively maneuvered on Day 1 of the draft to secure the LSU cornerback, Mansoor Delane, at No. 6 after trading the picks on Nos. 9, 74, and 148 to the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delane’s No. 6 pick drew national headlines, Woods and Thomas got the draft-grade crowd talking, and yet it was a fifth-round receiver who had Travis Kelce posting “LFG!!!” on Instagram the moment the pick was announced. That receiver was Cyrus Allen, a wide receiver out of the University of Cincinnati and, as Kelce immediately pointed out, a fellow Bearcat.

Kelce is also undoubtedly thrilled about the offensive reinforcements brought in to support Patrick Mahomes. Veach targeted pure speed and versatility, drafting Texas A&M wide receiver Cyrus Allen, whose open-field burst perfectly fits Kansas City’s dynamic passing scheme. Additionally, the Chiefs scooped up Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson in the fifth round. They even bolstered the quarterback room, drafting LSU standout Garrett Nussmeier in the late rounds as a developmental stash behind Mahomes and Justin Fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes guiding the locker room, we can expect these rookies to dominate the field in the 2026 season. But does Kelce have any say in the defensive aspect of the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce gets honest about the defensive players in the Chiefs’ roster

Talking to Jason Kelce about the defensive players needing to elevate their gameplay on the New Heights Podcast, he said, “In Spags [Steve Spagnuolo], we trust, baby.” He’s unbelievable. I know Dave Merritt, our DBs [defensive backs] coach, [is] unbelievable at getting the guys going over there and understanding the system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been with Spag since he was in New York. So they’re quite the duo, and we still have some guys in that room that can play some ball now. I know they’re going to have to step up and become more of an every-down corner, but I’m excited to see it happen, man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Veach focused on the defensive stance of the team. Later in the first round of the draft, the Chiefs brought in Peter Woods at No. 29. Woods brings a staggering blend of strength and quickness to the interior, acting as the perfect long-term successor for Chris Jones. Even though many seemed disappointed with Woods’ pick, Kelce was all in for the action. The Chiefs then doubled down on the pass rush by adding Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas at pick 40, injecting a much-needed speed rusher to align opposite George Karlaftis.

But it’s Delane’s No. 6 pick that impressed Kelce and numerous others. Delane is an instinctive cover man who nabbed eight interceptions over four collegiate years. And with that, he’ll step in as an immediate starter for the defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo. And Kelce seems to have immense faith in Spagnuolo. What we need to see now is how well the offensive players can play alongside Kelce and Mahomes.