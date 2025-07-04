Travis Kelce Surprises Deion Sanders With Bold Request While Admitting Major Career Regret

Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders is a unicorn in sports history. Try to comprehend this: Sanders is one of the very few athletes to play in both the NFL and MLB at the elite level. With an NFL career spanning 14 seasons, two Super Bowl rings, 53 interceptions, and eight Pro Bowl appearances, Sanders is a lockdown cornerback like no other, but he didn’t have enough just yet. Add to that his nine-year MLB career, during which he once hit a batting average of .533 in the 1992 World Series for the Braves. And now you’ve got an all-time legacy that every podcaster, insider, or enthusiast will try to embrace.

Now, at the age of 57, Sanders isn’t just a former athlete; he’s now a trailblazing college football coach, turning the University of Colorado Buffaloes into one of the most watched and hyped teams in the NCAA. Furthermore, he has launched the career of Shedeur Sanders, his younger son, who was picked in the 2025 draft by the Cleveland Browns. All in all, Deion is more than just a celebrity or athlete; he’s a bridge between two distinct worlds, and now the same for two generations. And one of the biggest NFL stars of the current generation has called the legendary athlete out to talk on his podcast, in his attempt to read into Sanders’ legacy for this generation.

A superstar in his own right, the Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, while talking on the ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ podcast, caught the sports world’s attention when he revealed a dream guest he’d love to bring onto his hit podcast, ‘New Heights’. And if Kelce wants to talk about football legacies, he couldn’t find a more fitting guest than Deion Sanders, because these days, the Prime Time story isn’t just about Deion. It’s about a family reshaping the narrative of modern college football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Co-hosting alongside former offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, former linebacker Will Compton, asked Kelce about his dream guest on the tight end’s podcast. To which Kelce replied, “Man, I want to get Deion Sanders on so bad, I want to talk to him about like the football and baseball like world that he was in. Like the late 80s, early 90s. And I just don’t know, just chop it up, cuz he was always one of my favorite guys.”

AD

For loyal New Heights listeners, that Travis co-hosts with his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, this moment wasn’t just a podcast idea; it was a genuine fan’s admiration coming to the surface. And really, it makes sense. Deion Sanders is more than a sports legend; he’s a trailblazer who dominated both the NFL and MLB in a way few ever dreamed possible. Better get your snacks ready, because if this goes down, we’re all going to be watching them conversate like a movie.

via Imago LA: Super Bowl LIX – Radio Row Deion Sanders speaks to members of the media on Radio Row at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 7, 2025. Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday Feb. 9, 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA New Orleans New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Con Louisiana USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only

And while Kelce’s admiration for Deion Sanders was clear in his podcast request, it also peeled back a more personal layer, one rooted not just in admiration but in longing. The two-time All-Pro tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion, in all his success and glory, revealed a regret that he had on the same podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Travis Kelce talks about being a two-sport athlete

In the podcast, Kelce also admitted to a major career regret. Despite his multi-sport upbringing and athletic versatility, he never got the chance to follow in Sanders’ footsteps as a two-sport professional, a dream he quietly carried since childhood. It wasn’t the kind of comment you’d expect from an athlete who has seemingly done it all, but here, the humility was striking. Kelce wasn’t joking. He went on to describe his awe at Deion Sanders’ legendary feat of playing professional baseball and football at the same time, sometimes even on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Travis Kelce was a standout in football, baseball, and basketball. As a high school senior, he threw for over 1,500 yards at quarterback, while also impressing on the basketball court and hitting home runs on the baseball field. Kelce, while talking about his multiple-sport abilities and admiration for Deion Sanders, revealed, “I played like every sport imaginable growing up, and I always wanted to be one of those guys that played two sports. Two-sport professional athlete. No f** chance. The story about him playing in both, he had to like a helicopter from one game to the other. Yeah, in the same day. and then flew in to a baseball playoff game or something like that, it was crazy, yeah.”

A conversation between the two wouldn’t just entertain us, it would bridge generations, celebrate the legacy, and offer a rare insight into two mindsets of greatness at the same time. Kelce’s open admiration for Deion Sanders and his candid reflection on a missed dream highlights the deep respect today’s stars have for the icons who redefined what was possible in sports. His desire to bring Sanders to New Heights isn’t just about storytelling; it’s about connecting with a path he once hoped to walk himself.