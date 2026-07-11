Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Attend Ex-Chiefs Star’s Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding wasn’t the only one to keep the Chiefs kingdom busy. After inviting former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to their wedding, the newlyweds returned the courtesy in an equally special way.

Page Six reported that Kelce and Swift attended Smith-Schuster’s wedding to his partner, Laura Kruk. Kelce was seen in a classic black tux, while Swift wore a pink-purple floral gown, with a shiny rock on her ring finger.

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Even though he is no longer with Kansas City, Smith-Schuster remains an important figure in Kelce’s life. The pass catchers formed a close bond, having played together in the red and gold for three seasons. Kelce also cheered Smith-Schuster on social media when the New York Giants posted a photo of the WR from the OTAs.

Before arriving at the wedding, PEOPLE reported that Swift and Kelce were seen in Montana, “hanging out” with Jason and Kylie Kelce. The Daily Mail claimed that the newlyweds spent a good few days at the Yellowstone Club.

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August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

That family getaway marked their first public outing since the pair attended the Tight End University closing-night festivities in Nashville together a week before their wedding. During that trip, the pop star entertained the guests with her 2008 hit, ‘Love Story’.

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The transition from their brief Montana honeymoon to Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Los Angeles was secretive. The Daily Mail had spotted the couple under black umbrellas at Bob Hope International Airport in Burbank.

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Regardless of which wedding they attend now, they know that they have set the bar pretty high.

A look at the finer details that went into Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift’s wedding

It’s impossible to ignore the staggering scale of Kelce and Swift’s own nuptials on July 3. The couple secured Madison Square Garden for their ceremony. For that, they transformed the New York City arena into a private fortress, locking down the nearby streets for a period of time. Reportedly, they even had to pay $1 million per night for the venue alone.

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Allegedly, Kelce and Swift may have hired a professional movie-set company to transform the custom, stadium-disguising buildout into a secret garden-like scene. To top things off, they also ordered a customized ice sculpture from Okamoto Studio Custom Ice, an award-winning ice sculpture studio from Queens, TMZ claimed.

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Apart from these details, the guest list attracted even more attention from netizens. The list included Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, and many other celebs. From the NFL world, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and many others were seen attending.

The spectacle officially began the night before the ceremony during a highly exclusive rehearsal dinner. Setting the tone for the weekend’s immense security measures and high-profile arrivals, Swift arrived at the pre-wedding dinner hidden away in the back of a white Chevrolet Suburban, per TMZ.

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From their initial arrival to their first outing as a married couple at Smith-Schuster’s wedding, Kelce and Swift continue to prove that every move they make grabs headlines.