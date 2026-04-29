Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Make $10M Wedding Decision Amid Unwanted Problem

Rumored to tie the knot this summer, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making sure that nothing holds them back from making this the most special day of their lives. But the couple is also keeping an eye on the financial side of it all. Before the global pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end walk the aisle, the two have made a thoughtful choice.

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“Taylor didn’t want money to be a factor in planning these parties, so she and Travis have set a $10 million limit,” Closer Online reported. “However, they’ve made it clear to their wedding party that if more needs to be spent to ensure everything runs smoothly, that won’t be an issue. Insiders say several private jets will be involved, alongside villa rentals, a large team of private staff to cater for guests, and plenty of other luxury extras.”

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Travis Kelce is set to plan the bachelor party in late May— possibly a few weeks before the actual wedding. The venue is set to be in the Bahamas, where he will be joined by his close friends. The 36-year-old’s brother and his New Heights podcast co-host Jason Kelce will join him. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is rumored to be another top name on the list. Other than that, some of his close friends will accompany him to the bachelor’s party.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift’s hen-do plan is currently being kept as a complete surprise for the Lover singer. Her two best friends, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, seem to be leading the charge behind the event. And the two are working so hard that it would look like they’re “planning the Met Gala.”

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While Travis has one location planned for his bachelor party, it’s quite different for his fiancée. According to Us Weekly, Swift might be planning two bachelorettes, so all her closest friends can be part of the celebrations. The destinations for the private girls’ trip may include New York City, Nashville, and the Bahamas.

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Fans can expect that the guest list for both these events and the wedding is going to be star-studded in a way that would redefine the phrase. But Swift’s longtime cherished friend, Blake Lively, might not make the invite list amid an unwanted complication.

Things between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are still icy

Taylor Swift was caught in the ugly battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, as the actress dropped a bombshell lawsuit on him with accusations of sexual harassment and other claims. Since then, their relationship has reportedly never been the same.

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After Swift’s name came up in the legal documents, a representative claimed she wished she had “never met Blake.” Another has reportedly claimed that there is “radio silence” between the two sides, and that they “won’t pick up things where they left off because of all the emotional residue.” And amid this tense situation, Travis Kelce has unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. This has led many fans to believe things might be beyond repair between Swift and Lively.

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There is still enough time for the two sides to patch up before the wedding. But with the legal drama still ongoing between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, there is a good chance Taylor Swift might not reserve a seat for her dear friend. We’ll have to wait and watch this space until the wedding to find out.