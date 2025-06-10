Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Marriage Rumors Swirl After NFL Friend’s Unintentional Wedding Invitation

Have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift secretly tied the knot? That’s the dream every Swift-Kelce shipper has been holding onto since the couple went public. And now that another NFL-pop world duo, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, have said ‘I do,’ fans are eager for Travis and Taylor to follow suit. But what if they already have? A recent post from a wedding planner has sent the internet into a frenzy, all thanks to one little detail that might have accidentally spilled a big secret.

So, what’s the latest on the Kansas City couple? Well, here’s the secret that’s got everyone talking. Over the weekend, Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet tied the knot. And it wasn’t just the ceremony that caught attention, it was the guest list. Cole’s event planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the big day. And one photo in particular sent fans into a spiral. It showed an envelope, written in elegant calligraphy, addressed to none other than ‘Taylor and Travis Kelce,’ with a table assignment (No. 13) tucked underneath.

Kmet exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Emily Jarosz. The couple’s big day was attended by several NFL stars. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams took some time off the gridiron to be there for his teammate’s wedding. Packers DE Lukas Van Ness, who’s dating Cole’s sister, Frankie Kmet, was also spotted in the photos shared by the couple. Lions TE Brock Wright showed up at the ceremony alongside his fiancée, Carley Johnston.

But the couple whose names created all the buzz, were they actually there? Well, no. Turns out Swift and Kelce weren’t at Kmet’s wedding. The NFL-pop power couple was actually in Tennessee, attending Travis’s cousin Tanner Corum’s wedding instead. Their pictures from the event have been going viral, and fans can’t stop gushing over the couple. Taylor wore a stunning blue floral strapless gown, paired with a golden choker. The Chiefs TE kept it cool in a shirt and brown pants, rocking his long hair.

After the wedding, Travis headed to the Carolinas to take part in Greg Olsen’s HEARTest Yard charity event. Taylor and Kelce might not have caught on to the envelope drama right away, but fans are already acting like they said ‘I do’. So, there’s no way the couple’s missing the message now.

Travis and Taylor’s wedding envelope has fans all in

That little aesthetic detail from Cole Kmet’s wedding was enough to light up social media with speculation. Fans have gone full Sherlock Holmes mode, trying to decode whether Nottoli may have accidentally revealed a secret Swift-Kelce marriage.

Naturally, the internet lost its mind. Fans flooded the comments section with hot takes, theories, and some hilarious one-liners. “They got married?” one person asked, probably echoing the thoughts of thousands. Another chimed in, “Technically it should be Travis and Taylor Kelce,” while someone else joked, “I feel like he should be taking her name lol. Even if just for vibes.“

Of course, not everyone was convinced this meant wedding bells had already rung. One fan grounded things with, “This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) at weddings. It’s the aesthetic.” And then came the chaos: “Ummmmm Taylor Kelce does fit. It should be TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS SWIFT.“

Some fans with hawk eyes even zoomed in on the table number -13. Swifties know that’s not just any number. It’s Taylor’s favorite and her birth date number, which made things feel extra suspicious. A few users flooded the comment section with, “Table 13?!!! Omg.” Another sweet comment read, “Would be a welcome surprise for them! If true, hope they always share happiness together ❤️.“

Whether it was just fancy calligraphy or a low-key name reveal, one thing’s for sure: Taylor and Travis fans want them to say their wedding vows ASAP.