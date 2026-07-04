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Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Officially Married at Madison Square Garden

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 3, 2026 | 8:34 PM EDT

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Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Officially Married at Madison Square Garden

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 3, 2026 | 8:34 PM EDT

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It’s official. Your English teacher and gym teacher are officially married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entered their newlywed era after months of speculation around their wedding. The celebrity power couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

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Reportedly, the venue confirmed the wedding by displaying ‘JUST&T MARRIED’ on its screens outside the building, announcing the news to the world. A video shared by Christopher Sadowski for the New York Post captured the display, adding to the buzz and giving fans a memorable glimpse into the occasion.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since 2023, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popping the question last summer. Since then, the media has been rife with rumors about their wedding, as the couple has tried to mark the event with as much privacy as possible. The wedding featured some of Swift’s star A-lister friends, and other celebrities.

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Almost two years of dating. One engagement. Now, a wedding for the ages.

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The story is still developing.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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