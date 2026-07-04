Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Officially Married at Madison Square Garden

It’s official. Your English teacher and gym teacher are officially married!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entered their newlywed era after months of speculation around their wedding. The celebrity power couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

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Reportedly, the venue confirmed the wedding by displaying ‘JUST&T MARRIED’ on its screens outside the building, announcing the news to the world. A video shared by Christopher Sadowski for the New York Post captured the display, adding to the buzz and giving fans a memorable glimpse into the occasion.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since 2023, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popping the question last summer. Since then, the media has been rife with rumors about their wedding, as the couple has tried to mark the event with as much privacy as possible. The wedding featured some of Swift’s star A-lister friends, and other celebrities.

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Almost two years of dating. One engagement. Now, a wedding for the ages.

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The story is still developing.