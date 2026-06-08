Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Courtside Chairs From Cavs-Knicks Game Go Up for Auction

This season, the Cleveland Cavaliers saw a brutal end to their NBA Championship run at the hands of the New York Knicks. But the former found out a genius way of winning in another arena. All thanks to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dropping by the Rocket Arena for the game.

The Cavaliers are auctioning the courtside seats occupied by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during this playoff game, as seen on The Realest. The listing names neither celebrity, but the descriptions of the lots include “14-time Grammy Award winner” and “Kansas City Super Bowl Champion.”

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With Switftonomics at work, the popstar’s seat has outshone all the other chairs graced by celebrities by miles. The current valuation for Swift’s seat, per The Realest, is at $6000, after bidding opened at only $100. Kelce’s chair is going at $525 for now. The chairs used by Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who attended the next game, are currently valued at $106 and $295, respectively.

The star couple’s attendance made this game a talking point. Per Cleveland.com, cameras locked onto them at least four times, capturing a calm Swift and a very animated Kelce. The two have been to basketball games separately before; Travis attended a Cavs game in 2024 with his brother, Jason. But having Swift by his side this time meant a lot more.

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Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react on the sideline during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“Obviously, being a Cleveland sports fan all my life, getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Kelce said on a previous episode of New Heights Podcast. “It was tough to see them lose, but at the same time, man, it was just so fun to be in the building and feel the electricity in the building.”

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Kelce loves the hardwood court. Before the NFL became his life, he had planned on becoming an NBA player. He recalled on the New Heights podcast that he came close to pursuing a basketball career, seeking an opportunity to play the sport at West Virginia University. Jerrod Calhoun, who used to coach there at that time, said that Kelce was a “beast.” But the TE had already committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats by that time, and chose to stay with them.

Kelce and Swift’s appearances were enough to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers seeing more good business. But thanks to the very energetic TE, these seats were made more special because of a stunt he pulled.

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The seats on auction witnessed a viral moment with Travis Kelce chugging a can

The high-priced seats did not just hold the famous couple; they also witnessed a massive viral moment. As the Knicks expanded their lead over Cleveland, Kelce decided to inject some life into his favorite team’s crowd. He decided to chug a can of beer with the cameras zooming in on him, while his fiancée covered her face in embarrassment.

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Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, found that this moment was worth $9.4 million in the couple’s equivalent brand value, as reported by OK! Magazine. The beer can was from Garage Beer, where both Kelce brothers are major investors.

“It was a classy chug, Jason,” Travis told Jason on New Heights. “Didn’t spill one drop. Didn’t crush the can. I’m on hardwood floor of an NBA game, could’ve got messy. It was a smooth, classy chug to get the people going. We were down f—ing 10 points. I’m trying to get some kind of f–king energy going in the building.”

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Inadvertently, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made the Cavs-Knicks game more than just basketball. The once-ordinary items of furniture have now become pop-culture memorabilia, that had front row access to a uniquely memorable moment.