Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Date & Location Reportedly Confirmed Amid Chiefs Offseason

It’s been nearly eight months since your English teacher and gym teacher got engaged, and for most of that time, the couple managed to keep their wedding plans largely out of public view. But with the Chiefs’ offseason underway and their timeline narrowing ahead of training camp, new reports are beginning to fill in some of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding when and where the ceremony could take place.

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According to a US Weekly source, “They’re both involved and making decisions together” and “focused on actually enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure.” “Both of them are focusing on ‘keeping things light.”

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to exchange vows on June 13, and it’s being widely reported that the couple will opt for Rhode Island for their big day. The date holds special meaning for Taylor because 13 is her favorite number. It is also the only Saturday falling on the 13th in 2026, making it an especially fitting choice within her well-known connection to the number.

The same source also reports that the couple has scaled the wedding down to about 150 celebrities, likely including people who have visited Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home before, such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters. They will join her for the bridal party. Personally, she has asked them to make the moment more special.

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Given the intimate wedding that the couple is opting for, the wedding festivities are expected to take place at the Holiday House and Ocean House—the same five-star property where fellow NFL star Christian McCaffrey married RI’s Olivia Culpo in 2024. Ocean House sits in Watch Hill, the same coastal area where Swift owns a longtime residence, which has made the location a natural focal point in multiple venue reports tied to the ceremony.

“The guest list grew, so the ceremony and private gatherings associated with the wedding [will be split between the venues],” an anonymous source told US Weekly.

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The Daily Guardian stated that Taylor originally wanted to transform her own $32 million mansion into a flower garden for the wedding. She had dreamed of walking through thousands of flowers since her teenage days. To make this a reality, the duo will have an extravagant arrangement for the ceremony. Additional reports have suggested parts of the celebrations could still involve Swift’s nearby Rhode Island property alongside the resort venues, helping maintain privacy for the smaller guest list.

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Recently, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, was also asked about her involvement in the wedding, to which she straight-up refused to respond with anything but, “I’m just happy. I’m so happy for them.”

Later, Swift’s future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also pleaded on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on April 2 that people need to stop asking her or Donna about the Tayvis wedding.

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“Quit asking me and my mother-in-law [Donna] about upcoming nuptials,” she said. “Nobody’s f—ing telling you anything.” She added, “I don’t have any details. I have no details. I have none.”

Per reports, Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, and Donna are actively involved in the planning. They share ideas, coordinate décor suggestions, and help organize events with the bridesmaids.

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Kelce – Swift Wedding to Span Multiple Days, Sources Say

The celebrations are going to be a multi-day event with several bachelorette trips planned. The bridal squad could be looking at three or four getaways. These trips may take place in:

New York

Nashville

The Bahamas

Italy

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The same would be the case with Kelce, who is looking at an extravagant ceremony around his close friends and family.

“The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond,” per an insider to The Daily Guardian.

Back in October 2025, on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor was asked about her planning for the big day. That time, she said, “I’m just doing the album thing now. And then I think the wedding is after that.”

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But now that Swift and Kelce have made their awards show debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, wedding buzz is louder than ever.

Imago June 23, 2025: Fans today are remembering the day one year ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised her Eras Tour crowd in London when he joined her on stage. – ZUMAm67_ 20250623_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

The couple is still reportedly debating whether to send physical copies of the invites or not. However, it’s known for sure that it’s going to be a traditional summer wedding featuring the father-daughter and mother-son dances. Swift’s father, Scott Swift, is also expected to walk her down the aisle as part of the ceremony’s traditional structure.

“Taylor loves those emotional, meaningful moments, and Travis [is] on the same page,” said the US Weekly source.

Wedding date unlikely to impact Travis Kelce ’s career

With a little over two months left for the wedding, the preparations are underway. Taking their vows in the middle of June will turn out to be a great decision for Travis Kelce. In fact, the date was strategically decided by taking all the aspects into consideration.

Following the wedding, Kelce will be able to enjoy his honeymoon and return by mid-July. That’s when the team will have their mandatory training camp. Having signed a new contract with the Chiefs, he is expected to be present by July 22, 2026.

“The wedding timeline is based on Travis’ offseason rhythm,” shared another source to the outlet.

Chiefs training camp typically begins in late July, which leaves a clear window between minicamp obligations and preseason preparation for the ceremony and honeymoon.

Moreover, head coach Andy Reid also mentioned that he believes Kelce will be there to train with the team. The TE has never missed a minicamp since getting drafted in 2013. So, he will try not to break his record. Last season, he added 851 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 76 receptions. It marked his third consecutive season without crossing the 1,000+ mark. Currently 36, he hopes to be in top shape, especially since the Chiefs had a rough season last year.

Coming off a 6-11 record, the 11-time Pro Bowler will hope to help his team bounce back and compete for the Super Bowl. While the 2026 season will be at the back of his mind, at the moment, he is busy counting days for his bachelor life to end and finally start a family with Taylor Swift.