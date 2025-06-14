Travis Kelce to Take Drastic Career Action for Chiefs After Ending Retirement Speculations

Travis Kelce walked back to the Chiefs locker room, his eyes glistening with unshed tears after the loss in Super Bowl LIX. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” he admitted later. “It’s a hard reality, man.” While the defeat was still a sore spot, comments about his weight rubbed salt in the wound. Even though Kelce, nicknamed the Big Yeti, has more than proved to everyone he is an absolute weapon on the turf. Analyst Dov Kleiman pointed to shadows around Kelce’s midsection, calling it proof of “serious” offseason weight gain. For a player whose size has always been his edge, the whispers grow louder.

Retirement rumors surrounded Travis Kelce as soon as the off-season began. However, those talks ended quickly when Coach Reid confirmed Kelce’s return. Reid mentioned the tight end is “training like crazy.” With his place confirmed in the Chiefs’ roster for the 2025 season, fans await his return to minicamp.

As Kelce is all set to join the Chiefs in their practice session next week, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler posted a key update on X. He wrote, “The #Chiefs will see a slimmer Travis Kelce at minicamp next week.” In the video, Fowler said, “This offseason played a little heavier in 2024 was sort of a thing. He vowed to change it and he has.” He added, “This could be the last dance here for him mid 30s, still a productive player. They want to go to him on third down but declining a little bit.”

It’s not just Fowler claiming hard work. Travis was reported to give it his all far away from the Chiefs. Reports revealed he had been training at a $20 million mansion in Boca Raton since April. Not only did Ed Kelce confirm his son’s location and training routine, but Travis was also spotted shirtless and sweating it out. The estate is inside the elite Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. According to the Daily Mail, the six-bedroom home has become a full-on fitness retreat. X account TMSPN shared photos of the space, showing where Kelce had been putting in serious work. But that’s already in the past. Fans are awaiting a transformation picture to drop.

Fowler also mentioned that Kelce has dropped about 25 pounds. “He’ll address the media and be on the practice field, all that fun stuff, and he will debut a bit slimmer. Look, he’s told people close to him that he’s lost about 25 pounds.” Last weighed at 250 pounds, a leaner Kelce is set to prove doubters wrong and remind everyone he still looks like an NFL athlete.

The Chiefs have entered their minicamp, and Kelce is expected back on the field soon. But that’s not the only time Travis has come into the spotlight.

Travis Kelce’s noble cause

Travis Kelce has teamed up with former Panthers star Greg Olsen for a cause close to the heart. Just days after attending his cousin Tanner Corum’s wedding with Taylor Swift in Tennessee, Kelce made his way to South Carolina. He arrived to join Olsen’s annual charity event and showed his support in person. Greg Olsen and his wife, Kara, started the HEARTest Yard foundation to support families facing serious heart conditions in children.

South Carolina reporter Scott Hamilton broke the news on X. He wrote, “Pretty nice field for @gregolsen88’s fourth annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic at Kiawah Island Club on June 8–9. Travis Kelce making his debut. And lots of former Panthers, including Luke Kuechly, Jonathan Stewart, Wesley Walls, and Muhsin Muhammad.”

The event has raised more than $900,000 so far, according to Hamilton. Kelce also received big praise this year for his own work off the field. He won Nationwide’s Charity Challenge for the impact made through his foundation. Nationwide followed up with a $35,000 donation to his organization. “I want to give back whenever I can,” he had once shared.

Kelce founded Eighty-Seven & Running over ten years ago. The nonprofit helps disadvantaged youth by giving them tools and chances to grow. This time, he gave back again by making a generous six-figure donation to Olsen’s foundation. His support shows how teamwork off the field can create a real impact.