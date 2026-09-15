Travis Kelce Visibly Furious as Chiefs Fan Attempts to Grab Part of His Uniform Before Broncos Clash

The final chapter of Travis Kelce’s NFL career began with familiar faces watching from above. As his wife Taylor Swift, mother Donna, and actor Tom Cruise looked on from the VIP suite, Kelce prepared to take the field for the first game of his final NFL season. Before kickoff against the Denver Broncos, the veteran tight end went through his warmups, taking the field without any padding, but with his gloves already on.

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Kelce caught a couple of passes before turning toward the locker room, but even that brief trip away from the field came with its own moment of drama.

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On the way, he stopped near the railings to greet fans. A video posted by the Mirror US YouTube channel captured the moment as Kelce reached the stairs and extended his right hand, still wearing a glove, seemingly for a quick fist bump.

Things took an awkward turn just as Kelce was already taking off his gloves. One fan appeared to reach for and grab at the glove in his hand, prompting Kelce to quickly swat the fan’s hand away.

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He then seemed to say something to the fan before continuing toward the locker room. It was brief, but the exchange clearly irritated Kelce as he headed inside.

Well, as fans already speculated online, the whole incident may have happened because of a misunderstanding.

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As the gloves were still in Kelce’s hand when he stopped to exchange fist bumps with several Chiefs fans, one fan seemingly thought Kelce was about to hand him the glove as a souvenir.

Well, the player rarely has dull moments with fans, and he is not usually rude to them. Looking back, Kelce has had many warm moments with fans.

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In June 2024, he shared a touching interaction with a young Chiefs fan named Jackson during practice. Jackson wore a “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend” T-shirt, and the Chiefs later shared the moment on Instagram. Jackson had completed seven rounds of aggressive treatment and was officially cancer-free, making his Make-A-Wish visit even more meaningful.

Kelce had walked over to Jackson and his sibling with a smile. “What’s up, dudes and dudettes?” he said as he approached them. “Give me some love. You’ve got the 8-7 on?” Jackson was wearing Kelce’s No. 87 jersey, while his sister wore a red T-shirt referencing Taylor Swift. Kelce high-fived both children, handed them autographed gloves, and stayed to pose for pictures.

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But fan interactions around NFL players do not always stay that wholesome. Kelce is hardly the only player to deal with a fan crossing the line.

During Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, a shirtless spectator suddenly ran onto the field during the Seahawks-Patriots matchup, turning another fan moment into a security issue.

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Patriots rookie WR Kyle Williams joined security in chasing the man down. Williams eventually caught up with him and brought him to the ground near the 10-yard line, putting an end to it.

Regardless, Kelce gave Arrowhead something else to talk about!

But once the Week 1 game began, Travis Kelce was back to business.

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Kelce’s second catch was a big one. He caught a 59-yard pass in the third quarter, gaining enough yards to move past Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce needed 45 yards to move past Witten, but he had a slow start. The Chiefs’ passing game was struggling, with Patrick Mahomes completing only two of his first 10 passes. Kelce didn’t make his first catch until the second quarter, but he eventually found his groove.

Kelce finished the game with three receptions for 71 yards. After the game, head coach Andy Reid jokingly praised the veteran tight end for his performance.

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“Three (receptions) for 71 (yards) is pretty good for an old man,” Reid said after their 31-10 victory.

Kelce’s reception came at an important moment in the Chiefs’ win. Denver had just kicked a field goal to cut Kansas City’s lead to 21-10, and his 59-yard play immediately put the Chiefs back in scoring range and helped them regain control.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kelce picked up 54 yards after making the catch. That was his highest YAC on a single reception in nearly 10 years. His previous best came in Week 16 of the 2016 season, and interestingly, that big play also came against the Denver Broncos.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Kelce can carry the same explosiveness into the rest of the season.