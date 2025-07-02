Travis Kelce’s Assessment of Taylor Swift’s Performance at TEU Grabs Attention

Taylor Swift pulled off yet another surprise, and this one had Nashville buzzing. The everglowing superstar made an unexpected appearance Tuesday night at the Tight End University benefit concert, jumping on stage at the Brooklyn Bowl for a crowd of about 1,200 stunned fans. Swift’s been spending the week back in her adopted hometown, soaking up the city vibes and showing love for boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose TEU camp is running at Vanderbilt. Turns out, she brought more than just moral support. Just as she always does, she brought the show!

Swift made her surprise entrance when country star Kane Brown invited her on stage during his set. With a grin, she told the crowd she was borrowing a guitar from fellow singer Chase Rice. Moments later, she broke into an acoustic rendition of her hit “Shake It Off,” playfully dedicating it to “our favorite players who are going to play—the tight ends.” Swift told the crowd with a laugh that the band had only found out “about three minutes ago” that they’d be playing the song together.

And of course, Kelce couldn’t stop raving about Swift’s surprise set. In a recent clip shared by Taylor Swift Updates on X, the Chiefs star lit up as he talked about her impromptu performance. “She went out there without practicing, it was pitch perfect and she just killed it,” Kelce said, clearly still in awe.