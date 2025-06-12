Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Joins Reality TV Show With Star-Studded Cast: Rumors

The Kelce family stands with one foot on the gridiron and the other in the spotlight. Earlier this year, Donna Kelce turned heads at the Super Bowl in her now-famous ’87 jersey dedicated to the Chiefs and son Travis. Alongside was her ex-husband Ed Kelce, who twinned with Donna as they both went all out in red. But the buzz around the family is growing louder. If whispers from the rumour mill prove true, Taylor may not be the only pop culture figure linked to the Kelce name for long.

Another family member is now rumored to be stepping out of the shadows and into the world of television, hinting at a debut that could make headlines of its own. The hit reality competition show The Traitors, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, is creating buzz again. Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the American version first aired in 2023. Now, season 4 has fans glued to their screens. The biggest surprise? The Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, is rumored to be joining the cast. A post on X stirred major excitement, with many shocked by the possible addition of the NFL mom to the high-stakes reality game.

But Donna is not the only name grabbing attention. Another X post listed several other rumored celebrity contestants. The list includes:

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives)

(Real Housewives) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race)

(The Amazing Race) Yam Yam Arocho (Survivor)

(Survivor) Donna Kelce (Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom)

(Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom) Monet X Change (Drag Race)

(Drag Race) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives)

(Real Housewives) Porsha Williams (Real Housewives)

(Real Housewives) Candice Bassett (Real Housewives)

(Real Housewives) Maura Higgins (Love Island)

(Love Island) Eric Nam (Singer)

(Singer) Johnny Weir (Figure Skater)

Donna Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight. Beyond the football field, she has stepped into several on-screen roles in recent years. Her big screen appearances include Christmas on Call (2024), Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (2024), and Kelce (2023). In Holiday Touchdown, she plays the manager of a barbecue joint named Norma & Nic’s. In Christmas on Call, she makes sure the lead character orders a cheesesteak “whiz wit.” Donna also made a cameo in the Kelce documentary, reminding fans of her natural presence on camera.

While fans are waiting to see her take part in the competition series, her true personality shines off-screen in the small moments.

Donna Kelce behind the cameras

Off the screen, Donna continues to play a key role in her sons’ lives. She once said, “Jason and Travis were very active, and if we wanted any sanity in the household at all, we knew we had to keep them extremely busy.” Such rare glimpses into the Kelce family are available in the New Heights podcast. On one such episode, Donna Kelce told her sons that seeing them face off in the Super Bowl was the “best day ever, except for when both you guys were born.” She shared the moment with pride, calling it one of the greatest highlights of her life as a mother. As her sons rose to NFL stardom and navigated their personal lives, she stayed steady in her support, always cheering from the sidelines at games.

It’s not just her sons who benefit from the motherly affection. Her support extends to her son Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Donna has been a regular in VIP suites at Chiefs games, often photographed laughing and chatting with the Grammy-winning singer. A source told PEOPLE in 2023, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.” It confirmed that Donna had already welcomed the pop star into her family.

But that’s not the only bond Donna has built over time. She also shares a strong bond with her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce. When Kylie returned to the Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 30 after having baby Finn, she embraced real motherhood moments on air. One line stood out: “I have a diaper in my bra.” Donna’s response in the comments said it all—“Ha ha 🔥.” With just two words, she supported Kyle’s raw and unedited moment like a true icon.

At the QVC Women’s Summit, Donna summed up her values clearly. “I just wanted to make sure that they treated everyone the same.” She raised Jason and Travis to lead with respect. Donna Kelce believes in showing the same care and attention to each of her children, building a truly wholesome life for her kids.