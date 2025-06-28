Travis Kelce’s Move That Led to Big NFL Punishment Angered His TV Co-Star, a Die-Hard Bills Fan

Travis Kelce‘s job pretty much requires him to be lethal, so it’s no real surprise that a few of his opponents dislike him. Take Guard Quinn Meinerz, who hated Travis and the Chiefs in general for the cheeky little “Ring Around The Rosie” play they did against the Raiders back in 2023. But to hear that a co-star from Kelce’s latest adventure hated him was something that came out of nowhere, even for him.

If you didn’t know, Travis Kelce is moving towards having two careers. One as a footballer in the NFL, and the other as an actor. Just like our beloved Terry Crews. As part of this new side hustle, Kelce landed a role in the upcoming Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore 2, which hits screens on July 24. While Travis seemed to have a great experience on set, he had one person who disliked him. And who else would it be other than Happy Gilmore’s golfing enemy, Shooter McGavin, or as his real name goes, Christopher McDonald.

McDonald confessed his feelings about Travis in an interview with Heavy Sports. It was during the announcement of his partnership with Subway that McDonald revealed that he “hated” Travis, his co-star. “I told him, I hate him. I hated him,” McDonald said, jokingly. The reason for the hate? Well, as it turns out, Christopher McDonald is a Buffalo Bills fan. And we all know how much the Chiefs dominate the Bills, especially Travis Kelce. “He’s too damn good. And we’ll get him. We’ll get him one of these days because buckle up, the Bills are right there to get that final hill to go over,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago September 5, 2019, Jacksonville, Florida, USA: Kansas City Chiefs tight end TRAVIS KELCE (87) talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach ANDY REID in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26. NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2019: Kansas City at Jacksonville – ZUMAj300 20190905_zaf_j300_125 Copyright: xMichaelxJohnsonx

AD

While the Chiefs have become ‘the team to beat’ and have dominated the league for the past few years. The Buffalo Bills have emerged as one of the teams that can keep the Chiefs in check. With the Bills and the Chiefs each winning 5 games in their last 10 outings. However, the Chiefs have had the upper hand against the Bills in the postseason games. At the same time, the Bills have bested the Chiefs in the regular season.

Even in their last meeting in an AFC championship game, Travis made 2 catches for 19 yards. And somehow also managed to get fined $11,255 for a taunting incident during the match. And that taunt definitely didn’t sit well with Bills fan McDonald. He said, “So, I’m a little bit angry about that, but he was a good sport about it. Plus, I’m a fan of him. He’s good.”

As for Kelce, he made 36 catches for 448 yards and has scored 4 TDs in the eight games against the Bills throughout his career. So, not everyone is out here ‘disliking’ Kelce. In fact, recently, a teammate has also spoken about his character on and off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trey Smith reveals Travis Kelce’s true character

Travis Kelce, as most of us know, plays with serious fire. He’s aggressive, intense, and the kind of guy who looks like he’s ready to explode at any moment on the field. But what if I told you that off the field, he’s nothing like that? You might have a tough time buying it. Probably because of how serious he looks during games, or how intimidating he can come across.

Revealing his real nature behind the scenes was a Chiefs teammate, Trey Smith, who appeared on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast. On the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked Smith about his first impression of Travis. After all, you can’t forget your first time meeting him. Smith didn’t really hesitate and just blurted out, “Just crazy energy.” And if you’ve seen Travis on the field or on the mic, that fits the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about what he felt about Travis, the first time, Trey added, “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s awful—I love this guy.’ You know?” He recalled his first NFL game, against the Browns, when Travis had managed to score twice. “I tackled you, slapping your helmet in the end zone ’cause you’re just psycho, bro,” he said. Meanwhile, Travis was up to his usual antics and entertaining us in the background. That just shows how chill and relaxed Travis actually is.

Trey also spoke about the first time Travis came up to talk to him and how their relationship built from that moment on. “The one thing I can speak about—especially as like a sixth-round draft pick, young guy—was just how kind you were, bro. And you don’t have to be that way. And how you really care for people, and you’re not afraid to give out your heart, right?… Like, man, you never mistreated me or just sort of wrote me off or anything. It was always just like that for years, man,” Trey said. After all, Travis doesn’t need a reason to care about others.