Travis Kelce’s Producer Makes Waves With Announcement on Future

Whenever fans talk about the NFL, it’s the QB position that steals the show. Like, they are the prom king of every headline. Meanwhile, the tight end? Just glorified bodyguards with zero credits. But Chiefs’ favorite TE had enough. Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, podcast yapper, and recently turned fashionista, co-founded the TEU – Tight End University. The reason? Well, he believes the tight ends have the “best position on the field.” He said at the 2024 get-together, “It is the best because we’re all in open arms. We’re all the most relatable guys. We’re all the plumber, the utility guy, the landscaper, the electrician. You need a guy. We are the guy, and that’s why I love playing tight end.”

It all began as a small, nerdy gathering for underappreciated pass-catchers in 2021. But it has now grown into a traveling circus with 75 participants, live TV, sponsor money, concerts, golf competitions, and, of course, Taylor Swift. So yes, Kelce’s serious. And so is his producer.

According to Travis Kelce’s producer and co-founder of Rubicon Talent, Peter Raskin, the yearly tight end feast may soon be getting a passport. “We might look at other cities moving forward. We’re debating location,” Raskin said to Front Office Sports. “If we’re back in Nashville or we’re looking at other markets. We’ve gotten interest from other cities asking us to bring the event there, and other countries.” Yes, that’s right. What started as Vanderbilt’s exclusive summer boot camp for tight ends might turn into the NFL’s version of Coachella on the Move. Nashville has been home for five years in a row, but the suitors are lining up. International cities included. TEU could go global. Imagine George Kittle teaching footwork in Tokyo. Don’t say it won’t slap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tight End University – TEU (@te_university)

And the numbers behind all that fun? Eye-watering. All NFL tight ends are invited. All costs covered. How? Sponsors. And lots of them. Even the significant others tag along, about 40 this year. And they got their spa sessions, brunches, and boutique shopping sprees. Despite all the buzz and dollars flowing in, Raskin insists that it’s not all about the money. “Every dollar we make goes towards the event, and whatever we don’t spend goes to charity.” In just four years, that amounts to a donation of $2.5 million. Oh, and it goes beyond chalk talk and sponsored energy drinks. Kelce himself went all player-turned-coach.

Following a difficult Super Bowl loss, entering his 13th year, he came with football wisdom, diagrams, and drills. He broke down the technique of route running, explaining how huge guys can do it with leverage, instep placement, and sharp footwork. “So really work and find that shoulder-over-toe and you can really get in and out of their precise, with a purposeful, powerful foundation.” Translation? He’s already halfway to being a coach. And if this is his last season, TEU may mark the start of Kelce’s next phase, in which he imparts knowledge. But as the event came to an end, Kelce went into private mode again with his lady love, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift slip into NYC for a private dinner

The couple made a red carpet appearance at the TEU but have now hit the low-key mode again. Though their definition of low-key involves elite private clubs and $3,500 designer fits. The couple was spotted at San Vicente West Village on Saturday night, joined by Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift. No cameras were allowed. Just dinner and downtime.

Inside the ultra-exclusive club, where phones and photos are banned, the trio had the place to themselves. They stayed late, sat quietly, and dined without disruption. The spot, known for hosting the likes of Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston, rolled out its usual red velvet privacy carpet for the Swifts and Kelce.

Taylor wore a pink-and-white $3,500 Balmain dress with gold chain straps, Louboutin heels, and carried a beige purse. Kelce showed up looking crisp in a short-sleeve white shirt, black pants, and loafers. A casual power couple flex—just a different kind of uniform. From Nashville drills to New York chill, this offseason belongs to them.