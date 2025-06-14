Travis Lawrence’s Wife Marissa’s Incredible Transformation Turns Heads After Pregnancy

Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has come a long way since last year when she was showing off her baby bump. In June 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy with a tender Instagram post: “A little Lawrence on the way 🤍.” Earlier this year, their daughter, Shae Lynn, was born. Now, during the NFL off-season, Marissa often shares glimpses of the Lawrence family unit, complete with an infant and the QB with her fans. But now she has a new role in the community, and her personality is shining through.

Marissa Lawrence was recently spotted at one of the Women of the NFL gatherings. The event, called “A soirée to remember 🌴✨,” brought together wives and partners of NFL players. The group posted on Instagram with the caption, “Our Seaside Soirée was filled with laughter, connection, and unforgettable memories.” The platform gives women chances to connect through networking, events, encouragement, and insight. One photo showed Marissa, wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, glowing in full glam.

She wore a maroon purple floral co-ord set with a lace tie front. Her golden jewelry included a necklace, earrings, and a dainty bracelet. Her hair was left down, and she looked radiant. Marissa posted photos from the event with the caption, “I’m so grateful I got to be one of the hosts and be a part of this special event! My prayer this season is for the girls to have an amazing community and friendships and I’d say we’re off to a good start 💗 #TDIYC.” Marissa is indeed wearing many hats, transitioning from motherhood to a host.

The Women of the NFL platform supports women balancing many roles. Their website reads: “from mother to wife, from nurse to therapist, these women play multiple positions in daily life”. Marissa has embraced this season of change. From becoming a new mother to hosting a major event, she has inspired others. Her recent presence as a leader marks a powerful shift.

Marissa and Trevor have shared personal milestones on social media before as well. They announced the arrival of their daughter Shae Lynn with the caption, “Baby girl 🩷🎀,” followed by, “Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you!!” They also posted a sweet moment from their baby shower. Pink smoke filled the air as the couple kissed, creating a scene that felt straight from Hollywood.

Even though Travor had just recently stepped into fatherhood, he is extremely mindful of his duties as Jags’ QB.

Trevor Lawrence juggling between NFL and daddy duties

Trevor Lawrence is preparing for a much-needed comeback in the 2025 NFL season. Last year, injuries limited him to only ten games. It was not the season he had in mind. Now, with a new head coach in Liam Coen, the Jaguars hope for a reset. Coen brings strong offensive knowledge and has already made a positive impression.

Coen spoke highly of Lawrence during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said, “This guy has leaned into everything that we tried to coach since getting here.” Coen praised the quarterback’s work ethic and commitment. “Since the moment we arrived, it was man, how much time can I put into this thing. All throughout all the phrases. Phrase one, phrase two, phrase three, you know, calling the plays. Multiple play calls, check, protection. This guy has been up here, been in the building, as much as possible. Taking the work home with him, even though he has a new baby at home.” This is a stellar performance of commitment shown by Lawrence, who has a 6-month-old infant back at home.

Lawrence and Coen bounce off compliments for each other in their interviews, showing a deep bond in the locker room. Lawrence also commented on the changes under Coen. He said, “Just overall, being comfortable with the system. Not thinking as much. When you hear a play call, it’s not like I’m straining to think about what I’m doing.” With a clearer structure and trust in the system, he aims to return to Pro Bowl form. The Jaguars believe he can be the best quarterback in the division.

Coen continued his praise, saying, “He is working his tail off. You see him out here and he is a natural thrower of the football.” He also said, “And now it is just about how we can play at a consistent high level, game in and game out. And also help him.” Coen emphasized the need to improve the run game, stating, “We’ve got to improve the run game to be able to create more balance. So that every throw is not the biggest throw of the game … I have been really impressed by his work ethic.” With a new system and renewed focus, the Jaguars hope to move forward and make noise this season.