TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Silence on His Fake Quotes About Mike Vrabel’s Personal Life & Patriots Resignation

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has become a hotbed of fake news and rumors. The latest victim of this volatile narrative is star New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson. As the team and league try to navigate this situation with as little damage as possible, the RB was linked to a claim that caught a lot of unnecessary attention.

Henderson reacted to an X account titled “Football Crave,” which posted information falsely attributed to him. The post read, “If you read this, I pray that God gives you hope. Your sin may be great, but God’s grace is greater. Turn away from sin and put your trust in Jesus. Marriage should be honored by all and the marriage bed kept pure, for God will judge the adulterer and all the sexually immoral. Hebrews 13:4.”

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The post falsely implied that Henderson had “planted his flag” on the ongoing controversy surrounding Vrabel. The parody account also falsely claimed that Vrabel was expected to step down prior to the start of training camp.

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The RB retaliated in a fresh tweet, saying, “I have never made a public statement on the Vrabes situation. Respectfully, please stop misspreading false information.”

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It was easy to confuse fans as Henderson regularly posts verses on his X account to serve as motivation for his fans. With the verse on marriage in this tweet, it made it look like the RB had penned it. It would have ruined everything the franchise did so far to keep countering the widespread narrative.

Vrabel and the Patriots have been in the middle of a firestorm ever since he and Russini were spotted together at a resort in Arizona. Both parties continue to deny the suggestions around the nature of their relationship. Vrabel was forced to step away from the spotlight on Day 3 of the draft when the attention seemed to have hit a peak. He has, however, returned to the Patriots building to oversee practice. Russini has resigned from her post at The Athletic.

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Despite everyone within the team choosing to soldier ahead, many believe that Vrabel might not be able to make the most of what would have been a groundbreaking career for himself.

Mike Vrabel faces heightened scrutiny about the future of his head coaching stint

Vrabel’s first season at the Patriots was a roaring success. Vrabel rightfully earned himself Coach of the Year honors last season. But now, fans have begun betting on how long he lasts as the team’s head coach. Kalshi says that there is a 64% chance of him keeping the job after Week 1, dropping from the initial 77%. But the Patriots don’t want him to lose him.

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According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, it is “definitely not in [the team’s] plans to move on from Mike Vrabel.”

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New England had forgotten what a Super Bowl game felt like after having dominated the league with six titles since 2000. Having successfully reclaimed that glory will have fans petition for an extension for him if it wasn’t already being discussed. What matters most now is how the Patriots weather this storm. But it looks like the players agree when it comes to rallying behind Mike Vrabel.

“He’s our head coach,” quarterback Drake Maye told AP. “I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready.”

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“Coach coaches football. He keeps the main thing, the main thing,” linebacker Robert Spillane said. “I know he’s dealing with personal issues, but when we’re in the building, we speak football. … I love Coach, and I’m going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me through anything. I’m just a player and trying to do that the best I can.”

Henderson, being a key part of the team, made that post very damning, as it would serve as a confirmation coming from within the team. While this incident serves as a reminder to carefully consume developments about this controversy, how the franchise recaliberates itself is still left to be seen.