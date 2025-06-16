Trevor Lawrence’s 4-Word Response to Wife Marissa on Father’s Day

Trevor Lawrence‘s NFL journey has been one wild ride since Jacksonville made him the top pick back in 2021. Everyone called him a once-in-a-generation talent, the kind of quarterback who could transform a franchise overnight. Fast forward to last summer, and the Jaguars backed up all that hype with a massive five-year, $275 million deal that officially put him in elite company. Now he’s staring down his fifth season with the entire football world watching, waiting to see if he can finally deliver that breakthrough performance that justifies his spot in the ‘50 Million Dollar Club.’ But yesterday, Lawrence found himself in a completely different spotlight — one that had nothing to do with football and everything to do with family.

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their baby girl, Shae, back in January, making the Jaguars quarterback a first-time dad. Now, with mandatory minicamp wrapping up, Lawrence couldn’t be more excited about getting some downtime before training camp kicks off—especially since it means celebrating his very first Father’s Day as an actual father.

Marissa absolutely melted hearts when she posted a video montage capturing all those precious dad moments with Trevor and little Shae. Her caption hit right in the feels: “I always knew you’d be an amazing dad. You are soft and gentle, kind and caring, patient and loving! Shae is so lucky she gets to call you dad! Our provider, our protector, our safe place. Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you so much 🤍.” Trevor’s response was pure gold—just four simple words that said everything: “I’m the lucky one.”

When reporters asked him about his first Father’s Day during Thursday’s media session, you could hear the excitement in his voice. “Really excited. Yeah, obviously first Father’s Day for me. It’s just been the coolest thing, becoming a dad, and just the perspective change that I’ve had from that,” Lawrence explained. “It’s definitely balanced my life out in a lot of ways.”

But Lawrence isn’t sugarcoating the challenges that come with juggling NFL quarterback duties and diaper duty. The mental load of professional football doesn’t just disappear when he walks through his front door. “Something that’s hard is I feel like my mind is always going, and you go home and you can’t take any of that stuff home, trying to be the best husband and dad you can be. It’s really helped me kind of compartmentalize a little bit and be able to go home and just be a dad and enjoy that instead of taking stuff home with me,” Trevor continued. “So, it’s been good. It’s just incredible seeing her grow up, and she’s starting to crawl and change. It’s just crazy. I’m sure, as all you guys that are parents out there know, but it’s awesome.”

Lawrence is entering his fifth season in Jacksonville, which means he’s becoming that veteran voice younger players look up to for guidance and leadership. While he’s always had those leadership qualities, raising Shae is giving him a whole new perspective on nurturing and development. The skills he’s learning as a dad—patience, teaching, being present in the moment—could end up making him an even better mentor to the young guys coming up in the Jaguars’ system.

Jaguars QB building trust with fresh faces before training camp arrives

Think of quarterback-receiver chemistry like the timing belt in your car engine—when everything clicks perfectly, the whole machine runs smooth as butter. But when it’s off, even slightly, you’re going to have problems. That’s exactly what Trevor Lawrence is dealing with right now as he tries to sync up with Jacksonville’s revamped receiving corps. Lawrence has some familiar faces to work with this season. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Benton Strange are all back from last year, so those connections are already solid. But the Jaguars also brought in some serious new talent that could change everything. Colorado superstar Travis Hunter headlines the newcomers, joined by Washington’s Dyami Brown and former Viking Johnny Mundt. That’s a lot of new pieces to fit into the puzzle.

Getting those timing routes down pat takes serious work, and Lawrence knows they can’t waste any time. The chemistry between a quarterback and his targets isn’t something that just happens overnight—it’s built through countless reps, missed connections, and gradual improvements until everything becomes second nature. “It’s been good. There are things where it’s not always perfect and especially at practice when you’re first learning guys’ timing and how they run routes, and trying to get your anticipation down,” Lawrence explained during Wednesday’s practice session. His honesty about the process shows he understands how crucial these minicamp sessions really are.

The window for establishing this chemistry is right now, before training camp hits in July. If Lawrence and his receivers can nail down their timing during these lighter sessions, they’ll be ready to focus on perfecting head coach Liam Coen‘s offensive system when things get serious. Miss this opportunity, and they could be playing catch-up all season long.