Trey Hendrickson Hit With Big Punishment After Holdout Decision Against Joe Burrow’s Bengals

Another NFL contract standoff is boiling over, this time in Cincinnati, where star defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals are locked. For the third straight offseason, Hendrickson has pushed for long-term security, first requesting a trade before settling for a one-year extension. The Bengals have pushed back with what felt like a temporary fix. But now tension has heightened amidst recent decisions, leaving the Pro Bowler in limbo. As negotiations stall, whispers grow louder: Will Cincinnati budge, or is this the beginning of an ugly divorce?



Trey Hendrickson’s contract dispute has escalated into a full holdout, with the star pass rusher skipping the Bengals’ voluntary offseason program. He continues to train independently but made a pointed appearance on Tuesday to confront the team and head coach Zac Taylor. According to an X post by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bengals responded swiftly, slapping him with significant fines. The post read, “Hendrickson is subject to fines totaling just over $100,000 is he misses all three days of mini-camp.” Yates broke down the financial stakes in a recent post, noting, “But for him, that price is a small one to pay if his absence results in a major raise on his current deal.”

The disgruntled edge rusher has been clear about his intentions for months. In a terse 25-minute media session covered by The Athletic, Hendrickson bluntly stated he would not play this season under his current contract. “No,” Hendrickson said, adding: “I’m not going to apologize for the rates of the defensive ends being paid in the National Football League.” His $15.8 million base salary for 2024—the final year of his deal—falls far short of his market value as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive forces. The Bengals have pushed back, offering $28 million annually—a number Hendrickson has flatly rejected as insufficient for a pass rusher of his caliber. This has turned into a game of financial chicken.

Yates summed up the impasse with a stark assessment: “Both sides remain dug in…” The Bengals seem unwilling to bend, while Hendrickson views fines as collateral damage in his push for a lucrative extension. He has addressed the impossible situation he is currently in by saying, “Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp or how many ever days it is that if I don’t show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.”

Now, the entire league is watching who will wave the white flag before the preseason games begin.

Should Cincinnati take the loss in this war?

The Bengals face mounting pressure to retain Trey Hendrickson as their defense struggles to match their explosive offense. An NFC executive summarized the dilemma: “I can’t see how they can let a great player go for a draft pick, given the pressure to win now.” Hendrickson’s league-leading 17.5 sacks in 2023 prove his irreplaceable impact. Letting him walk would cripple a defense already lagging behind Joe Burrow’s high-powered offense push.

Many are wondering if Cincinnati’s conservative cap management complicates negotiations. While they currently have $27.6 million in 2025 cap space, their philosophy reserves funds for in-season flexibility. Ironically, extending Hendrickson would free up $11.63 million next year due to contract restructuring. Yet the front office hesitates, clinging to fiscal caution despite the on-field urgency.

Hendrickson’s frustration stems from broken promises. After signing a one-year, $8 million bonus extension in 2023, he sought long-term security only to be denied. The Bengals’ reluctance clashes with market realities—four edge rushers already eclipse $34 million annually. With Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa setting the premium pass-rush market, Hendrickson’s production demands similar compensation. The Bengals must choose: pay their sack leader or risk destabilizing a defense that can’t afford to regress.

This offseason, Hendrickson again requested the opportunity to pursue a trade amid the lack of a deal. But this time, it was granted. Cincinnati allowed Hendrickson to explore the market before free agency and the NFL draft. Reports had suggested that Washington is a contender that could desperately use the pass-rush help and has the cap space to make this move happen with QB Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal. But no concrete deal has emerged from it yet.

According to a source familiar with the proceedings, several teams initially showed interest in signing Hendrickson to a long-term contract if they could successfully trade for him. However, nothing materialized due to the prolonged negotiation between the sides.