Trey Hendrickson Sends Clear Message on His Priorities as Joe Burrow Forced to Fight for Bengals Holdout

The Bengals have a problem they didn’t plan for—and it’s wearing No. 91. While Cincinnati reloads its defense around a high-powered offense and mounting expectations, Trey Hendrickson has gone quiet. Their top pass rusher, fresh off a 17.5-sack season, hasn’t shown up for mandatory minicamp. And unlike others in his position, he’s not negotiating in the press or leveraging stats. He’s doing something more personal and a lot more telling.

Back in May, in blunt terms he told reporters he “will not play this season on [his] current contract,” a reflection of his frustration with stalled negotiations. He explained that a late fining text from Coach Zac Taylor implied “something won’t get done” in time, and that “the lack of communication” had made him question his future with the club. In his words, players often “stand on values” and “telling the truth will set you free,” so he felt compelled to speak out.

Cincinnati loses its defensive enforcer, and the rest of the team feels it, especially Joe Burrow, who has publicly admitted to the situation.

Now, Trey seems to be following that same blueprint. Except this time, it’s faith and fatherhood doing the talking. That’s where Trey’s Father’s Day-themed Instagram post comes in. On June 15, he shared a moment lifting his baby with a simple caption: “Proverb 22:6.” While many players use social media to pressure front offices, Hendrickson chose a deeply personal route. And once you know his priorities, his stance becomes unmistakable.

Choosing to post a photo of fatherhood, instead of playing mind games or issuing ultimatums, signals one unfiltered priority: family always comes before football. Off the field, Hendrickson’s priorities have been consistent.

Behind those statements and this photo lies a clear set of priorities. A figure on par with the NFL’s elite pass rushers. He has pointed out that recent edge rusher contracts are far richer: “pales in comparison” to deals like Myles Garrett’s $40 million-per-year extension or Maxx Crosby’s $106.5 million pact.

Joe Burrow sees the hole Trey Hendrickson’s absence has left

Into this tension steps Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ accomplished franchise quarterback and the de facto leader of the locker room. Burrow’s public remarks on the Hendrickson situation were frank but tempered. When asked whether Hendrickson’s absence was a distraction, Burrow answered “yes”, but quickly added it was part of the NFL business: “we had two [contract issues] last year, now we have one… we would love to have none, but that is life in the NFL”. He later amplified that realism at minicamp, saying Hendrickson being out “of course” is a distraction but “that’s life in the NFL”, and underlined that “we’re all supporting Trey and would love to have him back”. In other words, Burrow publicly defused the tension: he acknowledged the problem but emphasized team support rather than blaming the holdout.

via Imago Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.

In March, coach Zac Taylor confirmed that he had spoken with Hendrickson, stating that each player’s situation is “unique” and that negotiations resumed in March. He acknowledged that missing a veteran sack presence hurt. That candor shows the franchise recognizes both the value and the tension. With over $30 million in cap space, the Bengals face a critical decision.

Cincinnati’s offseason saga underscores a key tension in its blueprint: elite offense versus defensive sustainment. If Hendrickson ultimately signs and returns, the Bengals keep their defensive identity intact; if not, they risk seeing their pass rush drop abruptly. The cap-space decisions already favor Burrow and his receivers, and how the Bengals resolve Hendrickson’s deal will illustrate whether they will reallocate resources to preserve the defense.