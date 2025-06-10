Trey Hendrickson’s Cryptic Post Before Holdout Reveals Why Bengals DE Sacrificed $104,768 With Minicamp Holdout

He’s known for chasing quarterbacks, not headlines—yet Trey Hendrickson finds himself in one again. A four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 sack champion (17.5, tied for league lead), Hendrickson built his Bengals‘ legacy through consistent pressure. But this offseason, he traded sacks for silence, skipping mandatory minicamp—and potentially signaling the stakes he’s willing to play for.

He’s not alone in leveraging attendance. Earlier this year, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins used similar standoffs to secure record contracts in Cincinnati. Across the league, stars like T.J. Watt also made headlines by refusing to report without an extension, which brings our story full circle: when elite players hold out, it’s rarely about ego—it’s about equity.

Then came the story. On June 11, Hendrickson posted a cryptic Instagram Story showing him down in a running stance, blood emoji, “🩸”, dripping alongside. It captured his mindset: bleeding for every yard, ready to battle—and now silently protesting. No caption, just the raw image of a warrior waiting for his worth. Minutes later, he skipped the first day of minicamp—and the lines were drawn.

via Imago And there’s a financial cost. According to Adam Schefter on X, vets like Hendrickson face daily fines of $17,462 on Day 1, $34,925 on Day 2, and $52,381 on Day 3—totaling a staggering $104,768 if he skips all three sessions. For some players, that’s motivational. For Hendrickson, it’s intentional. While he’s not on the field, the message is loud: he’s not stepping back without leverage. When competitors are earning upward of $30 million annually, $100K isn’t pocket change — it’s a statement of principles. The Bengals haven’t said much publicly, but behind the scenes, conversations are happening.

Head coach Zac Taylor, asked by reporters about Hendrickson’s status, didn’t deny the weight of the moment: “I put a lot of time and energy into thinking about how to communicate … yeah, Trey and I have spoken,” he told Reuters, hinting at an open dialogue behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow, who rarely comments on teammates’ contract matters, showed clear support: “He’s a guy who deserves to get paid what he wants and what the market says he deserves.” That kind of endorsement—from the face of the franchise—turns a holdout into a spotlight moment.

Still, one question hangs above the champ — and the Bengals.

Is Trey Hendrickson’s holdout worth the price tag?

Trey Hendrickson didn’t just skip minicamp—he sent a message. He signed a one-year extension last offseason, but the deal still doesn’t reflect the current edge rusher market. This is now his third straight offseason pushing for a raise, and this time, he’s putting real money on the line to make it clear: production deserves recognition. And he’s not just doing it quietly. After skipping Day 1 of Bengals minicamp, he posted two words on Instagram: “Have faith”.

That subtle drop didn’t just feel personal—it sent a message through a locker room where everyone’s paying attention. While Taylor commented on Hendrickson in Reuters, a follow-up made it clear that negotiations haven’t made much progress. “The Bengals reached out to Hendrickson’s representatives earlier this month, but talks gained no traction,” a report noted. Hendrickson tied for the league lead in sacks and helped anchor a defense hit hard this offseason, so the lack of progress feels baffling, not just frustrating.

If this stretches into training camp or beyond, the cost won’t just be the $104K fine. The Bengals are already down key defenders from last season, and Hendrickson’s absence could weaken the unit even further. And with stars like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby commanding top dollar, Hendrickson’s ask isn’t wild—it’s market reality. The Bengals have over $27 million in cap space. Whether they’re willing to use it wisely is the only question left.

In the end, this holdout isn’t about protest—it’s about value. Hendrickson’s cryptic post, his public silence, and Burrow’s vocal backing all point to the same truth: he’s done more than enough to earn a bigger deal. And with each passing day of camp missed, the message gets louder. If Cincinnati wants to win now, they’ll need to pay to keep their edge—literally.