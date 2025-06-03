Trey Hendrickson’s 2-Word Cryptic Message on Faith Adds Joe Burrow’s Worries With Bengals Season in Danger

The Trey Hendrickson contract tussle just doesn’t seem to end. It has now been months since the whole saga between the Bengals and Trey started. The tussle started earlier this offseason when Trey had asked to seek a trade. This was despite the Bengals wanting to retain him. While Trey did not trade to any other franchise, it seems like the Bengals’ management almost felt hurt. Ever since then, the talks between these two have been frustrating, at least for the player and the fans. But with a recent development, the pressure now seems to be on the Bengals’ management to get Trey a new extension.

Trey had first signed a four-year contract with the Bengals in 2021 for $60 million. Before last season, he had signed a one-year extension through 2025, worth $21 million, under the impression that he would be given another extension in 2025. However, despite being the Bengals’ best-performing defensive player after recording 17.5 sacks in consecutive seasons, Trey hasn’t received a contract to his liking. As a result of this, if we are to believe the reports, Trey has hinted at skipping the mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled from June 10-12.

Taking to Instagram, Trey posted a picture of himself in the Bengals’ jersey with “Deuteronomy‬ ‭6‬:‭5‬” written in the caption. The caption refers to the biblical verse which says, “and thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” While we don’t know what Trey actually means, from the looks of it, he is trusting God’s plan right now. Probably hoping that the Bengals offer him a new extension. But as of now, even the Bengals seem insistent on only giving a contract they think is fair, not bowing to the pressure, yet.

According to ESPN insider Albert Breer, there were attempts made earlier to sign an extension with Trey. However, the Bengals haven’t fully engaged with Trey’s demands, yet. The lack of urgency to do so may be one of the factors for him hinting at missing the minicamp, and even the regular season, according to Breer. However, these hints did not sit well with the Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor, who issued a warning of an impending fine to Trey.

While talking to the press last month, Trey called the warning and the Bengals’ management’s behavior “personal”. While talking about the warning and the Bengals’ behavior, he had said, “We’ve tried to keep it the least amount personal as possible. But at some point in this process, it becomes personal. Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or however many days it is that if I don’t show up, I will be fined…” While the experts are opining that Hendrickson’s importance on the field and in the locker room would force the team to compromise and give in to his demands. After all, it’s not just Trey Hendrickson but also Joe Burrow who’s worried with all the extension drama. After all, it was he who wanted ‘The Four’ to play together.

Worried Joe Burrow sends a message to the Bengals

As the Trey Hendrickson extension drama reaches its peak, with no side ready to budge. The Bengals’ QB has sent an important message to the management over the dispute. And why wouldn’t he? Trey is currently the Bengals’ best Defensive End and in the final year of his rookie contract. Considering that the Bengals finished their previous season with a 9-8 record and would want to improve their record this year, they should keep Trey.

Joe Burrow, in a press conference, gave his support to Trey Hendrickson and said, “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player; I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He’s very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. We’ll see what happens with that. But I love Trey and hope he’s with us.” Very clearly and publicly sending a message to the management that they should not let Trey go anyhow. After all, Trey is one of the players whom Joe loves to play with.

Keeping in mind that it was Joe Burrow who helped Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get huge new contracts from the Bengals. It will be interesting to see if he is able to use his apparent influence and charm to settle the issue. Resulting in the Bengals retaining their core players, while bringing in new talent in a bid to make the playoffs this season.