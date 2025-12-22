Trey Smith Keeps It Real on Risking Injury Against Titans After Cussing at Chiefs Teammates

The Kansas City Chiefs have watched their dynasty crumble due to injuries and losses. But offensive guard Trey Smith refused to check out early during a demoralizing defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury and the team having no playoff hopes left, Smith suited up and played hard. When asked why he would risk his long-term health for a meaningless game, Smith offered a blunt explanation that defined his professional mindset.

When reporter Matt Foster pressed Smith on his decision to play, given the Chiefs’ position at the bottom of the standings and the fact that key stars were already on injured reserve, the logic of risking further damage to an already injured ankle seemed questionable to outsiders.

Trey Smith, however, shut down that narrative immediately and repeated the phrase “it’s my job” four times to emphasize his motivation.

He pointed out that as long as he is under contract and capable of walking onto the field, his obligation to the organization and his teammates supercedes the team’s record or playoff status.

This “business-first” attitude directly fueled his behavior on the sidelines earlier in the game. During the second quarter, after a missed block led to a safety by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, broadcast cameras caught Smith screaming at his fellow linemen.

He was seen yelling “Wake the f**k up” to the group, demanding better performance even as the scoreboard and the season slipped away.

The frustration was palpable, not just because of the score, but because he was fighting through physical pain to be there. Smith had missed the previous time with that ankle issue, yet he chose to return to the lineup for this Week 16 matchup rather than sit out.

Trey Smith watches QB crisis hit a new low

While Trey Smith kept fighting, everything around him in the offense kept crumbling apart, especially at quarterback. The Chiefs played this game without Patrick Mahomes, who was already on injured reserve after the ACL tear in his left knee in Week 15.

Against the Titans, things got worse when backup Gardner Minshew went down early. He hurt his left knee on the third offensive play, tried to keep playing, but struggled with his footwork and was ruled out before halftime after completing just 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards.

His exit summed up how fragile the Chiefs’ offense had become in just two weeks. That forced third‑string quarterback Chris Oladokun into the game for the rest of the afternoon. Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards but could not lead a single touchdown drive, and the Chiefs settled for three field goals in a 26-9 loss.

Trey Smith’s ankle might heal, and this season will eventually fade, but “it’s my job” is the kind of line that will follow him a lot longer than this 26-9 loss ever will.