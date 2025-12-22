brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Trey Smith Keeps It Real on Risking Injury Against Titans After Cussing at Chiefs Teammates

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 22, 2025 | 9:46 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Trey Smith Keeps It Real on Risking Injury Against Titans After Cussing at Chiefs Teammates

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 22, 2025 | 9:46 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs have watched their dynasty crumble due to injuries and losses. But offensive guard Trey Smith refused to check out early during a demoralizing defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury and the team having no playoff hopes left, Smith suited up and played hard. When asked why he would risk his long-term health for a meaningless game, Smith offered a blunt explanation that defined his professional mindset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When reporter Matt Foster pressed Smith on his decision to play, given the Chiefs’ position at the bottom of the standings and the fact that key stars were already on injured reserve, the logic of risking further damage to an already injured ankle seemed questionable to outsiders.

Trey Smith, however, shut down that narrative immediately and repeated the phrase “it’s my job” four times to emphasize his motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that as long as he is under contract and capable of walking onto the field, his obligation to the organization and his teammates supercedes the team’s record or playoff status.

This “business-first” attitude directly fueled his behavior on the sidelines earlier in the game. During the second quarter, after a missed block led to a safety by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, broadcast cameras caught Smith screaming at his fellow linemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was seen yelling “Wake the f**k up” to the group, demanding better performance even as the scoreboard and the season slipped away.

The frustration was palpable, not just because of the score, but because he was fighting through physical pain to be there. Smith had missed the previous time with that ankle issue, yet he chose to return to the lineup for this Week 16 matchup rather than sit out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Trey Smith watches QB crisis hit a new low

While Trey Smith kept fighting, everything around him in the offense kept crumbling apart, especially at quarterback. The Chiefs played this game without Patrick Mahomes, who was already on injured reserve after the ACL tear in his left knee in Week 15.

article-image

Imago

Against the Titans, things got worse when backup Gardner Minshew went down early. He hurt his left knee on the third offensive play, tried to keep playing, but struggled with his footwork and was ruled out before halftime after completing just 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

His exit summed up how fragile the Chiefs’ offense had become in just two weeks. That forced third‑string quarterback Chris Oladokun into the game for the rest of the afternoon. Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards but could not lead a single touchdown drive, and the Chiefs settled for three field goals in a 26-9 loss.

Top Stories

Prayers Pour In From Terrell Owens as 275lbs Former Cowboys Player Announces Major Health News

NFL Make Final Punishment Decision on Controversial Patrick Mahomes Incident

Dan Campbell Loses Faith in Locker Room After Clearing Stance on NFL Officials’ Controversial Decision

Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on DK Metcalf Incident as Steelers WR Risks $277K Punishment

Tom Brady Hints at Nefarious Actions From Bears After Packers Lose Sideline Heaters

Trey Smith’s ankle might heal, and this season will eventually fade, but “it’s my job” is the kind of line that will follow him a lot longer than this 26-9 loss ever will.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved