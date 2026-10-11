Tributes Pour In From Brock Purdy’s Wife & Others as Christian McCaffrey’s Wife, Olivia, Announces Personal News

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has spent years turning handoffs into highlights. But his newest addition to the family might be his favorite yet. McCaffrey and his wife, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, have welcomed their second child.

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“Roman Augustus McCaffrey 9/29/26,” Culpo wrote.

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The couple confirmed on Saturday, October 10, that they’ve welcomed a baby boy named Roman, born September 29. The joint Instagram post is a carousel of 10 photos showing the newborn, the couple, and their daughter, Colette Annalise, who was born in July 2025.

Jenna Purdy, wife of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, was among the many from the 49ers community to respond.

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“Congratulations!!!🤍”

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, known to teammates as “Juice,” made his message personal.

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“Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice,” Juszczyk wrote.

“We love you so much Rome,” his wife, Kristin, wrote.

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Charissa Thompson kept it short.

“Congratulations ❤️”

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The team’s official account joined in too.

“Congratulations! 🫶”

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The couple has plenty to celebrate. Olivia and McCaffrey met on a blind date in 2019, got engaged in 2023, and married on June 29, 2024, in Rhode Island, Olivia’s home state. In May, they announced they were expecting again, with Olivia calling the news the “best birthday gift.” Olivia had a plan for the delivery, too. She said she picked a date with her husband’s football schedule in mind.

“I scheduled the delivery on a day where Christian has a slightly easier schedule,” she said. “Basically, it’s on an off day for him, so he’ll be able to come just for the birth. And then aside from that, he’ll have to go back. So it’s gonna be different than my first birth.”

Culpo has often shared some heartwarming glimpses of McCaffrey as a father, interacting with their daughter. She once shared a video of the running back and Colette surrounded by some friends who were singing. Culpo wrote in a message: “Preparing her for no man to ever be good enough.”

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On Father’s Day this year, she also sent him a special tribute: an adorable montage of moments with their daughter.

“My greatest gift is knowing our children get to grow up with you as their dad,” Culpo wrote. “The way you love, lead, protect, and show up for our family every single day is more than I could have ever hoped for.”

McCaffrey has spoken about how becoming a father changed his life in an interview with E! News.

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“Watching your daughter grow has been the coolest thing in my life,” Christian said. “Watching her develop a personality, start to notice the world, smile, move. It’s been awesome.”

Now that Roman has joined the family, the couple is entering another exciting chapter of their life as McCaffrey continues his season with San Francisco.