Tributes Pour In From Peyton Manning & Baker Mayfield as Tom Moore Announces Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Legendary NFL coach Tom Moore is retiring at age 87 after a 62-year coaching career.

As he helped develop top quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Baker Mayfield, both joined to pay their heartfelt tribute.

During his long career, Moore coached for multiple teams, including the Steelers, Vikings, Lions, Saints, Jets, Titans, Cardinals, and Colts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The longtime offensive mind, Tom Moore, will not be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a consultant in 2026. At 87, he is stepping away from the game that defined his adult life for more than six decades. Those who were raised in the game under his light didn’t take long after the announcement to pay their tributes.

“The game is better because of Tom Moore.” Peyton Manning noted on his Instagram. “What an amazing legacy to leave! Congratulations on one heck of a career, Coach. One of the best to ever do it.”

Moore has been there for Manning since the beginning of his professional career. He helped the young QB adapt to life in the league and called many of the plays that shaped a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

His sideline presence was loud, raw, and honest, and quarterbacks listened because his words carried weight. From Terry Bradshaw to Peyton Manning, from Carson Palmer to Tom Brady, and now even Baker Mayfield, his impact has crossed generations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Thank you, Coach Moore, for the dedication, time, effort, Moore-isms, and love you poured into all your players,” Mayfield noted on his Instagram post. “Grateful to have been around a true football legend and a great human!”

Playing with the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium, Mayfield saw Tom Moore up close. In fact, when NFL Films released a 10-minute story on Moore’s long and respected career a few years ago, Mayfield and head coach Todd Bowles were seen singing his praises throughout the feature.

Painful as it may have been for many, it was a necessary step for Moore. He is walking away to be there for his wife after she recently suffered a stroke. He made that clear without hesitation.

“It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream, and it’s always been about Tom, but now it’s about Willie.”

With that, Moore also took a moment to reflect on the place he is leaving behind. He spoke warmly about the Buccaneers, the Glazer family, and the leadership within the organization.

“It’s time. I’ve been fortunate to land in a lot of great places,” he added. “This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners. It doesn’t get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd [Bowles] is great… It’s a tough business. I’ve been blessed.”

And of course, it was not just players and Tom Moore; the whole football community joined in too, flooding timelines with gratitude for one of football’s sharpest minds.

Tributes pour in for Tom Moore from the entire football community

Tom Moore stepped into the league with the Steel Curtain as the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 1977. Soon after, he climbed into the offensive coordinator role in 1983. However, once the 1989 season ended, his journey widened.

He moved through the Vikings, Lions, and Saints before landing with the Colts in 1998. That is where his bond with Peyton Manning took shape. From there, he stayed in Indy through 2010, helping shape an era that Colts Nation still talks about.

One supporter summed it up perfectly, writing, “Tom Moore was absolutely the best. His NFL career spanned 6 decades. Coached dozens of Pro Bowlers and multiple League MVPs. Super Bowl rings with 3 different franchises. And a special coach and a special man in my life. Congratulations, Tom, on a great career!”

Another fan added, “An incredible run comes to an end.”

In fact, highly regarded voices from outside locker rooms also joined in. Four-time Emmy Award-winning sports journalist Michele Tafoya weighed in with her own tribute.

“So proud of my dear friend Tom Moore! He is a legend. He is an offensive genius. And he’s got one hell of a sense of humor!! Love you, coach!” she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Moore’s impact had already been stamped on history. Back in 2015, the Pro Football Writers of America honored him with the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award. That recognition celebrated a lifetime of elite work as an assistant coach.

Not only did fans and the media speak up, but franchises did too.

“Congratulations to Tom Moore on his retirement,” the Colts wrote, showing love from Lucas Oil Stadium. Soon after, the Bucs added, “Coach Moore is an absolute legend 👏.”

Of course, his journey was incredible with the Steelers, Vikings, Lions, Saints, Jets, Titans, Cardinals, and Colts. Now, as Moore turns toward family, football agrees on one thing. He leaves as a Hall of Famer.

Happy retirement, legend!