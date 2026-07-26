Troy Aikman Congratulates ESPN Broadcast Partner Joe Buck After Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

Veteran MLB announcer Joe Buck has plenty to celebrate. On July 25, he was formally inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame nearly 39 years after his father, Jack Buck, received the same honor. Fellow ESPN broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman took to social media to congratulate his longtime colleague.

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“Congratulations partner!” he wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a picture of Buck from the event. “Add another HOF induction to the resume.”

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Imago Credit: troy /@troyaikman via Instagram

Joe Buck has won the Ford C. Frick Award, given to broadcasters by the Baseball Hall of Fame to honor their contributions to the sport.

Buck and Aikman are the longest-running pair to call NFL games, having been together for more than two decades. They used to work at FOX before moving to ESPN in 2022, where they now call Monday Night Football games. In 2023, Troy and Aikman won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series.

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In December 2022, Buck was also inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame for his outstanding work as a broadcaster across both baseball and football.

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Buck began his career as a broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1991 before joining FOX as the lead play-by-play announcer. Between 1996 and 2021, he called 135 World Series games, including several historic championship wins like the Boston Red Sox’s first World Series title in 86 years in 2004. Buck also called the Chicago White Sox’s 2005 title, their first in 88 years.

When Joe Buck called the 1996 World Series, he was only 27 years old. That made him the youngest TV broadcaster to call a World Series since legendary announcer Vin Scully, who was 25 when he did it in 1953.

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But this honor means extra special to Buck because of his dad. Talking about how much this honor means to him, he remembers how he felt when his father received it.

“I remember what I wore: goofy sunglasses, a seersucker blue-and-white striped jacket,” Buck said. “I was sitting next to my mom, and it was a beautiful day. I was taken by how proud my dad was that day. He was always kind of shunning the spotlight… But that was a time I remember seeing him really soak it in.

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Seeing the respect people had for my dad was special. It makes you realize he left a mark and people liked having him around. That was never lost on me.”