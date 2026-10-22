Troy Aikman Felt Betrayed by Joe Buck as Report Drops Shock Update on ESPN Pair’s Relationship

The longest-tenured broadcasting duo in the NFL might be no more come 2027. Contract negotiations have caused reported hostility between Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, who have called games for more than 20 years now. However, according to Puck’s Dylan Byers, the crack in their relationship had been developing for quite some time.

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Byers spoke with multiple sources in trying to get how the bond between the duo fractured. He alleges that Buck and his agent had secured the $108 million contract much earlier than when it was reported by The Athletic in September. Byers claimed that Aikman did not know the deal had been finalized.

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“Sources dispute whether Troy knew about Joe’s deal beforehand or learned about it from The Athletic, but I’m reliably told that he didn’t learn about it from Jimmy or Joe. Either way, he felt double-crossed. ‘He saw it as the ultimate act of betrayal,’ one source familiar with his thinking said.

“’They cut this deal in May and put it in a drawer. ESPN didn’t tell him, Joe didn’t tell him. Even CAA didn’t tell him.'”

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Aikman has expressed disappointment in not having signed an extension before the season. On 96.7 The Ticket, the longtime broadcaster said that he will be a “free agent” after the season and see where his “next landing spot” might be.

Even though nothing has been made official, it looks like Aikman’s exit has been set in stone. It would mark the end of a career he started with Joe Buck in 2002, when they were working for FOX. They moved to ESPN together in 2022.

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For what it’s worth, Buck had expressed hope in Aikman retaining his job with ESPN. He told 97.5 The Fanatic that the two have been through a lot together, being practically the same age, going through divorce, and being fathers to daughters. However, he also maintained that he and Aikman managed their contract situations separately.

“I mean, both of us were up, and it wasn’t like we were doing some national signing day where we walk in arm-in-arm and then sign contracts at the same time. So, we’ve always kind of kept that stuff separate.”

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Then came the much-reported fight, of which we know very little, and Aikman has refused to elaborate on the matter. However, Byers quoted a source who claims Aikman reportedly told Buck, “You f—ed me over!”

All this drama has raised a major question around the league. That is whether the NFL is concerned about friction between the broadcasters for Monday Night Football.

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NFL executive weighs in on the Troy Aikman and Joe Buck situation

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president and chief media officer, recently talked about the unrest between Aikman and Buck, as per Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske. According to him, the league isn’t really concerned about the rift since the duo didn’t let their differences peak into their work.

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“No concern,” said Schroeder, per Mark Maske of Front Office Sports. “I don’t know if you watched the game on Monday night. It was an incredible game, right? It was an incredible game and incredible coverage by Joe and Troy, just like they always do. And, by the way, also, there’s so many other ways that Disney covered that game. It was the first real McAfee launch, too, adding to that experience. So, look, that’s something… that we’re really not involved with.

“I think the fans are deserving of first-class game production, which Joe and Troy have, I think, going back to ’02 or something was their first year, a history of doing that as well as anyone. And I think you’ll continue to see them do that as well as anyone. I thought it was awesome Monday night. And so we’re incredibly excited about the year… and the Super Bowl and their coverage and getting them back as far as ESPN’s first-ever and ABC’s in a long time. They’re going to do an unbelievable job.”

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith, during his appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio Show for SiriusXM, sincerely hoped that the world wouldn’t lose Aikman from ESPN’s desk. But in case the worst reality becomes true, Smith wished the former quarterback “all the happiness in the world” if he finds another landing spot. According to Smith, football must have Aikman’s voice during the games.

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For now, Aikman and Buck are expected to continue working together through the season. Whether ESPN retains him or he pursues another opportunity will determine what comes next for one of football’s longest-running broadcast partnerships.