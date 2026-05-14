Troy Aikman Gives Verdict on Dak Prescott’s Leadership With Cowboys Having Two Elite WRs on the Roster

With two elite wide receivers on the field, there’s a strong chance both could get open at the same time. During such a play, each would call out to signal to the quarterback that they were ready for the ball. It’s a confusing take for many quarterbacks. But during a recent conversation with Troy Aikman, he highlighted how Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott managed the same with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

“I think that Dak handles it really well,” the former Dallas QB said. “Him being a veteran guy, and also his leadership skills come out in those situations because all receivers, they do want the ball, and the running backs want the ball, and as a quarterback, especially when you’re as prolific as they were last year, there’s a lot of conversation. But I think Dak manages that exceptionally well.”

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The team’s COO, Stephen Jones, also shared a similar confidence in Dak Prescott. He called him one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league. In fact, Jerry Jones also branded him as “the best leader” in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in 2025. And with weapons like Lamb and Pickens to cater to him, Prescott’s strength multiplies.

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That reflects on the quarterback’s records. Through his 10 seasons with the Cowboys, he has thrown 243 touchdown passes and 31 rushing touchdowns and is about to reach 36,000 yards.

Lamb and Pickens also deserve their share of credit. They averted a potential ego clash with an unseen chemistry from day one. Lamb wasn’t upset with the induction of a second wide receiver. And Pickens also stayed off of his radioactive behavior that he showcased during his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And that significantly helped Prescott make the difficult passing decision.

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Lamb recorded 1,077 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played, while Pickens finished the 2025 season with 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

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Even Aikman gave the WRs their credit and continued, “Of course, the play on the field spoke for itself. So, I think it was a good setup [with Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens]. And Dak again, he’s been a facilitator and he’s done a great job of it.”

Now that Prescott has proven his leadership skills with two elite targets, his extended role with the Cowboys comes with a steep price. He became the highest-paid NFL player in history, with $60M per deal. And as the Cowboys now get ready for the 2026 season, Stephen Jones seems to have complete faith in him.

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Stephen Jones weighs in on Dak Prescott’s leadership

“In order to be a leader in the NFL, you have to be a great player on the field,” Stephen Jones said. “Dak certainly is a great player on the field; he’s certainly the leader of our football team. You’ve got to have leaders on defense and leaders on offense, and then you’ve got the leader of the team and Dak checks every box when it comes to that.”

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Jones also made it clear that leadership within the organization is closely tied to performance on the field. That’s significant because one of the biggest questions surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys has been whether he can still lead a team capable of making a serious championship run after several disappointing playoff exits. With these comments, Jones essentially put that debate to rest.

The QB already has an established relationship with the receivers. The upcoming 2026 season is no longer about whether Lamb and Pickens can coexist. It is about whether Prescott can utilize this historic weaponry to finally snap the franchise’s Super Bowl drought. They have the talent. Now, they need the ring.