Troy Aikman Leaves Door Open on Working With Jerry Jones & Cowboys After Taking Up Dolphins Role

Troy Aikman is the same man who has led the Dallas Cowboys‘ dominant 1990s run, bringing in three Super Bowl titles in just four years. He retired after the 2000 season before earning a well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Clearly, his ties to “America’s Team” run deep and are firmly rooted in the Cowboys’ history. Now, years later, he’s in a loosely defined role with the Miami Dolphins, describing his involvement as something that will continue to evolve in ways that are “yet to be defined.” It’s an intriguing move, one that easily sparks curiosity about whether a similar chapter could have unfolded with the franchise he had the longest tenure with.

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In an interview conducted recently with Sam Gannon from FOX 4, Aikman discussed all about the Cowboys as the NFL Draft approaches. During the discussion, Gannon asked him if he would consider working with Jerry Jones.

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“Would it be difficult to work with Jerry?” Aikman responded. “I don’t think so. Well, let me first say, I don’t anticipate a phone call. If I did get a phone, then that would mean that he was receptive to whatever it was he was seeking. And so, from that standpoint, then I would think that it wouldn’t be a problem working with him whatsoever.”

As Aikman clarified, there’s no bad blood between him and Jones.

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However, back in the day, the three-time Super Bowl champion’s journey abruptly ended with the Cowboys in 2001. He was released by the team in March that year to avoid a $7 million bonus and a contract extension, making him a salary cap casualty.

After his release, Aikman nearly signed with the San Diego Chargers but ultimately announced his retirement in April 2001, citing back issues as the reason.

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With all that behind him, he’s now with the Dolphins, though many expected him to have a reunion with the Cowboys. Apparently, the Dolphins first brought him in only to help with the GM search, but then the head coach hire also came up, and now, he’s ultimately sticking around.

For now, it seems like he’ll just find ways to contribute where he can, much like Tom Brady, a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is making contributions to the team as a mentor. While his role with the Dolphins remains undefined, Aikman also shared some thoughts on his former team and their quarterback, Dak Prescott.

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Troy Aikman shares his views on the Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

While Aikman has been a strong supporter of Dak Prescott since he became the starter in 2016, he has also shared some honest concerns.

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As Prescott gets older, more questions are arising regarding his consistency and sustainability. The injuries in the previous seasons are casting doubts on his production, especially since he is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at $60 million per year.

“As Dak continues to get older, it’s harder to stay healthy,” Aikman said. “Will he make it through a full season? Will he enter the postseason healthy and ready to play? And beyond that, how long can he maintain the level he played at last year?”

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 27: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks around after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 27 Chiefs at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692511272099

Aikman also mentioned Joe Burrow as an example of how elite quarterback play often translates into team success. Although Prescott had impressive stats last year, including passing for more than 4,500 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns, earning him a top-five ranking, the team did not perform as well as expected.

Aikman spoke about the team’s needs in the 2026 NFL Draft. He made it clear that defense should be the top priority, though he also noted that teams sometimes choose the best available player, as they once did with CeeDee Lamb.

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Dallas struggled heavily on defense last season, allowing over 30 points per game. With a weak defense that ranked 30th, the Cowboys finished the 2025 NFL season with a 7-9-1 record, failing to make the playoffs.

The 2026 NFL draft is likely to have a significant impact on the team’s future, as uncertainty continues to grow around Prescott’s future and the team’s defensive problems remain obvious.